Jeremy Vuolo Grandpa Style Twins With Pee Wee Herman!

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo’s latest outfit has fans thinking of someone they’ve seen before. His recent fashion choice isn’t going over as well as he might have hoped it would when he got ready in the morning.

Recent snaps show that the Duggar’s son-in-law has been dressed in a suit and bowtie. He’s likely heading to the Master’s Seminary in Los Angeles, California, where he’s studying to be a pastor. In the past, he shared videos of himself preaching wearing suits. His wife Jinger was also photographed, but she’s dressed more casually, so it seems like she’s dropping him off at the seminary rather than going somewhere all dressed up with him.

Some believe that Jeremy is the most stylish Duggar man. The other Duggar men don’t wear much fashion and have been criticized in the past for their choices.

However, a recent photo of him makes fans believe the reverse. The paparazzi took a few photos of Jinger, Jeremy, and their Lexus getting into the car. Katie Joy Without a crystal ball Reposted the photos and pointed out that “Jeremy still dresses like a grandpa.”

Jeremy Vuolo or Pee-Wee Herman?

Please comment Counting On One observer pointed out that Jeremy in the new photos looks a lot like Pee-Wee Herman. One writes “Jeremy giving Pee-Wee Herman vibes.”Others add their thoughts, saying that they also thought the same thing and wanted to know if others had made comments on it.

Jeremy is a new image to someone else. They describe him as “like” “a bland version of Blippi,” who is a children’s TV show character. In a photo a while back, Felicity, Jeremy’s then-two-year-old was wearing a BlippiTee shirt. One fan claims he reminds them of the 11th Doctor. Doctor Who.

Plenty more comments about Jeremy’s style are rolling in, and most of them aren’t so positive. However, there are a few who like the new look. One wrote, “He looks like a professor with the bow tie. I don’t hate it tbh 😂”

So do you think Jeremy Vuolo is more like a Pee-Wee Herman or a grandpa, or both? What do you think about the former? Counting on star’s style? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.