Jeremy Irons’ Spouse Sinéad Cusack Comes from an Acting Dynasty – Facts about Her & Their Marriage

Sinéad Cusack, Jeremy Irons’ spouse, comes from a family deeply immersed in the entertainment industry. She later chose the same career and married a man in show business, with whom she has been together since 1978. They are now enjoying their senior years together and are happy.

Born on February 18, 1948, in Dalkey, Ireland, Sinéad Cusack knew she wanted to become an actress before graduating college. As the daughter of a renowned film and television actor, she knew what acting was like behind the scenes and wanted to take the stage.

She has since succeeded in show business, even marrying a man in the same industry, Jeremy Irons. Besides their shared interest in acting, the couple deeply love and appreciate each other.

Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack on January 9, 2012, in London, England. | Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Irons’ Spouse, Sinéad Cusack, Comes from a Family of Actors and Actresses

Jeremy Irons’ grandparents-in-law were traveling performers who visited a different town every week. Sinéad’s father grew up taking after his parents. His television and film projects kept him from home while her mother managed the household.

Her father was Cyril Cusack, Ireland’s beloved actor with several decades of illustrious career. He was known for his roles in “Odd Man Out,” “Waltz of the Toreadors,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “True Confessions,” “My Left Foot,” and “Little Dorrit,” among many others.

Additionally, he obtained a law degree from the University College and was a published poet. Sinéad’s mother, Maureen Cusack, was also an actress who shared the screen with Cyril in “Odd Man Out.” Her other credits include “The Rising of the Moon,” “Playboy of the Western World,” and “Von Richthofen and Brown.”

Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack on November 17, 2022, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Source: Getty Images

Sinéad Cusack Followed in Her Parents’ Footsteps

Jeremy Irons’ spouse received her education at an English Convent boarding school before taking her college studies at the University of Dublin. However, three months before her final exam, she pursued a professional acting career and abandoned her English Literature degree.

Her parents were infuriated by the decision to suddenly leave her studies, especially after her father didn’t believe she would excel in classical film. As Sinéad recalled, Cyril once told his then-16-year-old daughter:

“You might do alright in film and television, but you’ll never succeed as a classical actress. You haven’t got the equipment.”

Sinead Cusack on July 26, 2018, in London, England. | Source: Getty Images

Driven by ambition, she left for England with hopes of success in television and film. However, her dream of becoming a classical actress remained. It took several years before she secured a position with the renowned Royal Shakespeare Company.

In their senior years, Jeremy knows their relationship has changed, yet he finds it fascinating.

Finally, her aspiration materialized when she took over a role in her first production of “London Assurance.” In 1981, Sinéad landed the role of Portia in the production of “The Merchant of Venice.” Her performance was undoubtedly captivating, so much so that it garnered her father’s attention.

Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack on February 20, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. | Source: Getty Images

As Sinéad revealed, her father “never ate his words,” but he did show a nice gesture suggesting his satisfaction with her performance. She has since performed countless acts on stage and screen and is famously known for her roles in “Stealing Beauty,” “V for Vendetta,” and “Eastern Promises.”

Despite her accomplishments in entertainment, the actress still doubts whether she can play a particular role. However, she has proven herself with each acting credit and continues to impress fans worldwide.

Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack in London, England, on January 9, 2012. | Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Irons’ Met His Spouse through Theater

While the actor’s spouse was working on “London Assurance,” he was taking the stage across hers for the production of “Godspell.” The couple tied the knot on March 28, 1978, and worked to fit their careers together while building a family with their two children.

Admittedly, his spouse calls him the most ambitious and competitive person she has met, but his personality is why she fell in love. Similarly, Jeremy chooses no one else but his wife, as he has for over four decades. He doesn’t talk much about their marriage, but once revealed that she makes him very happy.

Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack at the V&A Summer Party on June 22, 2016, in London. | Source: Getty Images

In their senior years, Jeremy knows their relationship has changed, yet he finds it fascinating. “There are great, good things that come, but I don’t think when I get old, craggy, and smelly, I’m going to mind,” he said. “The secret to aging is to remain interested and not look back.”