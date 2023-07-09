Jeremy Hunt may have dashed hopes of tax cuts, but he must still give the voters a reason to believe in a Tory future.

Hunt is on the hunt for votes

CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt has dashed tax cut hopes, saying a pre-election giveaway is “unlikely” because his priority is to cut rampant inflation.

He faces unique challenges.

But inaction seems to be the default setting for a Government gripped by torpor, hoping all the country’s problems will magically resolve themselves.

Tory MPs are desperate to see Mr Hunt act, as they fear annihilation, even from their safe seats.

As Sir James Duddridge argues: “If it is not working, only a fool would carry on as if expecting a different result.”

Their own polling puts the party on just 11 per cent of the vote in Nadine Dorries’ once safe seat, setting the Tories on course for a by-election “bloodbath”.

Ministerial assistants have been said to scramble to escape their positions so that they can devote more time to protecting their seats in their respective constituencies.

The Tories must take action and not continue to dither.

One of Britain’s richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has a plan — which he sets out in detail today.

Where is the Government’s?

Voters must have reasons to believe in the future of a Tory government.

It is Mr Hunt’s responsibility to do so.

Playing the System

Our economy struggles with a shortage of skills, so a rapid injection of energy and talent is urgently needed.

It sounds great when Jonathan Ashworth (shadow Work and Pensions Minister) tells Central Recorder, Sunday, about Labour’s plans to get young people working and off of benefits.

He’s right to say we need to get tough with the workshy “Xbox generation” of 16 to 24-year-olds whose only Call Of Duty is a video game.

We just hope he’s learned the lessons of the last Labour Government’s “New Deal”, which saw thousands of youngsters sign up for its expensive job subsidy scheme, only to end up back on benefits a few months later.

It’s cubbing home…

CONGRATULATIONS to England’s Under-21 footballers, champions of Europe after beating Spain 1-0 in last night’s final.

It was some feat to go through the entire tournament without conceding a goal, even if the lads shredded fans’ nerves by conceding a penalty deep into injury time.

After beating the spot-kick jinx can we dream that our cubs will grow up to be a Three Lions squad who bring home silverware for the Senior side?

They’ve certainly got the roar talent.