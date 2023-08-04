Jeremy Hunt launches an urgent investigation into ‘debanking,’ branding it a ‘threat to freedom of speech’

JEREMY Hunt yesterday night demanded an urgent inquiry into “debanking”, calling it a “threat to free expression”.

It was feared that “it might exist more than what we believed.”

Amid fears that 'debanking may be more prevalent than we thought', the Chancellor requested an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority into 'debanking.

After the Nigel Farage scandal, top executives at NatWest & Coutts have resigned.

Coutts (owned by NatWest Group) shut his bank account down because of the political differences between him and its owners.

Mr Hunt stated earlier this evening: “I’m concerned because freedom of speech is an essential human right.

You can disagree or agree with Nigel Farage, but everybody wants to have the ability to voice their opinion.

In today’s world, you have to maintain a bank to operate. A threat that your account will be closed, or debanked as it is commonly called, would mean you are losing your right to voice your opinion.

We have regulations that prohibit this debanking because of political beliefs. I believe it is regulation 18 of payment account regulations.

The Financial Conduct Authority is the one I wrote to.

They have the authority to fine very high amounts of cash if this practice is found to be widespread.

They said that they would get back to you by September.

Mr Farage replied by tweeting “The Chancellor had written to FCA about the case I am in and the question of debanking.” Thank you Jeremy Hunt.”

Yesterday, FCA announced that it would investigate the debanking of major banks. They asked them to provide a list of accounts closed due to politics or refusals.

The watchdog stated: “We are aware of the increasing public concerns about accounts being shut down without justification.”