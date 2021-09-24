Jeremy Clarkson called ‘stupid’ by girlfriend over expensive £207k car on staycation

Jeremy Clarkson chose to take his £207,000 sports car on holiday to Cornwall despite his girlfriend reminding him a luxury sports car may not be the most practical choice.

Lisa Hogan, 48, Jeremy’s girlfriend of four years, raised concerns when he brought his Bentley Continental GT Mulliner to Cornwall.

The former Top Gear host, 61, insisted the car was “comfortable” for him, especially when stuck on the motorway behind hoards of tourists all headed to the stunning coast.

Jeremy “unexpectedly” had three days off last week so chose to head to the West Country for a short break rather than go abroad and risk being “cancelled” for potentially spreading coronavirus.







The Grand Tour presenter wanted to “relive his childhood” in the rugged Cornish landscape but as it is home to so many narrow country lanes, his speedy sports car could not go above 15mph.

Writing in his Sunday Time column, Jeremy shared: “Lisa, my other half, said this had been a stupid choice as the lanes in Cornwall are narrow and we’d spend all our time backing up.”

Jeremy added that he did not agree with this, writing: “I don’t subscribe to this argument, though, because it doesn’t matter whether your car is a G-Wiz or that truck Nasa used for moving Saturn V rockets, you still can’t pass anyone.”







Speaking on his frustration of a sports car in Cornish lanes, he said: “You’d see a sign saying your destination was 15 miles away and you’d reckon on being there in 20 minutes.

“But covering 15 miles in Cornwall takes days.”

Continuing to defend his decision to take a huge engine to the idyllic coastal scenes, Jeremy wrote confidently: “And nor do I think large cars are a nuisance in old fishing villages, because when it comes to creative parking I’m an Olympic gold medallist.









“I reckon I could park in Downing Street in such a way the on-site plod would be forced to agree it was legal.”

Jeremy blasted the M25 eco protesters, as he called them “smelly” when they planned to cause further disruption on the country’s roads.

He wrote in The Times: “For the past week a handful of beardy people in Crocs, socks and high-visibility jackets have been trying to make people insulate their lofts by sitting in the middle of the M25.









“Naturally, this has caused lots of wailing and gnashing of teeth among those who have already insulated their lofts — which is everyone. But not from me, because I feel rather sorry for them.

They desperately want the happy life we have, but they are socially awkward and maybe a bit gauche.

“As a result of this, and their smelly armpits, they were bullied at school, and in the office they are sidelined,” he fired, blaming Facebook for helping the campaigners to become “miserabilists”.