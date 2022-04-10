Jeopardy’s Ken Jennings Shared The Cutest Fan Letter Ever From A Young Game Show Enthusiast

Being the host of Jeopardy! already seems like it would be a dream come true for Ken Jennings. The former champion who holds the record for most consecutive games won has turned his time on the show into a career of game shows and all things trivia. There’s one amazing aspect of the show, though, that he probably wasn’t aware of before taking over semi-permanent hosting duties – shared with Mayim Bialik – following Alex Trebek’s death: the fan mail. Jennings shared an adorable letter that he received from a young fan, and my faith in the world has been restored.

When Ken Jennings thinks about his favorite part of being a host on Jeopardy!, he doesn’t think about being forever associated with the iconic TV show. He doesn’t cite the opportunity to consistently quench his insatiable thirst for knowledge. He’s definitely not interested in all of the fabulous merchandise . For Jennings, the best part is the letters he gets from the kids. Check out the fantastic drawing he received, which he shared on Twitter :

The best part of hosting Jeopardy!—and it’s not even particularly close—is the mail from kids. pic.twitter.com/0NPudrrSjYApril 7, 2022 See more

First of all, kudos to the parents who are getting this youngster into Jeopardy! at such a young age. Ken Jennings is absolutely right. If I received mail like this every day, that would definitely be the best part of my job. This young game show enthusiast knew what they were doing, and we appreciate the word play on their “Jeopardy bored.” Let’s take a closer look at this, because a lot of work went into drawing out this game.

I’ll take “mitholigy” for $751, Ken. You know, this kid has a pretty good idea — the game would be a lot more challenging if the dollar amounts were totally random across the board. There are some good round dollar amounts available in “20th cenchery pop,” but all bets are off in the category of “grates Jeopardy players.” I have no doubt this young fan can name some of the greatest Jeopardy! players, too. They seem to have a good grasp on the types of categories the quiz show offers, too, with the others being “hall of fame” and “Puppy Bowl,” because if this picture wasn’t already awesome enough, now the Puppy Bowl is involved.

The note at the bottom of the front page instructs Ken Jennings to turn the paper over to find the answer, and the host provided a second photo with the response (of course it’s in the form of a question; this kid is no novice), and it’s absolutely perfect:

Who is Snoop dog

Which question is the D-O-double G the answer to? Every question. I have no doubt the American Song Contest co-host would agree with this astute fan’s assessment. Thank you, Ken Jennings, for sharing this gem with the masses.