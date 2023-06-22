Jeopardy!‘s Ken Jennings responds to fan backlash over controversial move as he insists ‘shows were already locked’

JEOPARDY! star Ken Jennings has spoken out after being slammed for continuing to host the show amid the WGA writers’ strikes.

Ken defended the controversial move, insisting that the show’s episodes were “already locked.”

He told the Deseret News: “Our last week of shows was already locked.

“We could be above board and just shoot the last week of scripts that had already been written.”

Ken went on: “You would not believe the work our amazing writers do, and they’re Emmy Award-winning.

“We cannot wait for the strike to be resolved so we can get our writers back.

“We’re just hoping the writers get the fair deal they deserve [and] we can get back in time to the fall.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced on May 1 that it was going on strike after weeks of talks with Netflix, Amazon, Sony (Jeopardy!’s parent company) and more- fell through.

Picket lines assembled the following day as writers protested over their contracts and pay.

Ken’s co-host Mayim Bialik bowed out of hosting the last week of Jeopardy!’s current season, as reported byDeadline, and Ken stepped back in as a result.

The Big Bang Theory alum is standing in solidarity with the writers on strike during the episodes that were shot from May 16 to May 19- which air generally two months after they are taped.

Jeopardy!’s decade-long writers are striking too and even thanked Mayim for her solidarityon Twitter.

Writer Mark Gaberman wrote: ⁦⁦”@missmayim⁩ This means more to us than we could ever say. Thank you so much. #WGAstrong.”

Longtime writers Billy Wisse and Michelle Loud, striking as well, also recently told Variety: “Our words are on the screen every night.”

“There is no ‘Jeopardy’ without writers. Without us it’s just an empty blue screen.”

Billy Wisse said he wants to be “fairly compensated for the labor you give.”

“They’re asking some people to work day-to-day,” another Jeopardy! writer said- supporting those going through mini-room experiences of even smaller writing staffs on streaming platform shows.

“They never tried to make it a gig economy before,” Billy Wisse said. “There was always some sense that writers were partners in it.”

Jeopardy! features a small staff of WGA writers, and the clues were theoretically also written well in advance of the strike.

Ken was supposed to be off the board until the next season begins in September and has been criticized on social media for returning to the set as a result.

KEN GETS CALLED A ‘SCAB’ BY CELEB

Wil Wheaton is an actor who competed on Celebrity Jeopardy! earlier this year placing in the finals against winner Ike Barenholtz and Patton Oswalt – he called out Ken directly on Twitter.

“He has the choice to support his fellow workers, or to support management who are exploiting them. He’s made his choice.”

“It’s like this: did you cross a picket line? If yes, you are a scab who turned your back on organized labor. If no, you’re a decent person who stands with your fellow workers,” the 50-year-old wrote.

One fan recently tweeted “Mayim is also a WGA member, whereas Ken is not. Alex also hosted during the 2007/8 strike, b/c the questions had already been written (same situation).”

Another simply wrote, referring to Mayim: “Good for her.”

Mayim, 47, co-hosts the Monday-to-Friday show with Ken switching off in blocks after Alex Trebek’s passing.

