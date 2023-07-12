Jeopardy! Ken Jennings vs. Mayim Bialik as both are nominated to the same Emmy

KEN JENNISON and Mayim BIALIK will face off for the exact same Emmy, as announced by Wednesday.

The two Jeopardy! The nominees for Outstanding Game Show host have all been announced.

5 Ken Jennings and Mayim Bibialik have been nominated in the Outstanding Game Show host category Credit: Getty

5 Both of them were nominated for their first ever hosting roles and they are two out of five well-known game show hosts. Credit: Getty

Ken, 49 and Mayim, 47 both received first-time nods in their respective categories for Jeopardy!

TV Academy has announced its nominations for the Daytime Emmys. The new Primetime Emmys category will be moving from the Daytime Emmys to the Main Show in 2023.

The dynamic duo took over for the late, legendary host Alex Trebek in 2021, and were officially named his replacements in 2022.

This means that both of them have now been officially recognized as having the same role after only one year.

Mayim was previously nominated in four categories for her work as a member of the Big Bang Theory Cast.

Ken has been nominated in total for the first time.

Other nominees in this category include Steve Harvey for Family Feud, Keke Palmer for Password and Pat Sajak (who will be retiring from Wheel of Fortune next year).

Jeopardy! Jeopardy!

Fox will broadcast the 2023 Emmys on 18 September at 8 pm. ET.

JEOPARDY! EMMY NEWS – FANS RESPONSES

Social media was flooded with mixed reactions from fans about Mayim’s nomination.

A frequent criticism of the actress is often centered around her long pauses while hosting, leading to contestants even adding to their responses while they wait for her to rule.

The news was tweeted by a person who said: “Ugh Mayim.”

One more tore in Reddit. “Ah such good sport nominating Mayim so that she doesn’t have to feel bad.”

However, a third person wrote: “Mayim’s steadily getting better, more natural and less stiff, but her pregnant pauses before acknowledging correct answers is odd.”

Fourth: People who are likely to vote for Emmys will love Mayim but Sajak’s the most likely recipient of the gift.

Five snarled: “I think they were going to have to pick five people one way or the other.”

That said, Mayim bowed out of hosting the last month of Jeopardy!According to, Mayim bowed out of hosting the last month of Jeopardy!DeadlineKen was forced to step back into the picture.

Ken was supposed to be off until the next season begins and has been criticized on social media as a “scab” by fans and even celebrities for returning to the set.

Jeopardy is the place to find out! The show has thrived and survived without Alex.

The show always favored Mayim and Ken.

Michael Davies said that Ken and Mayim are “both extraordinarily gifted and just lovely people”. “They are supportive of each other as well as the staff. This institution, a TV program, is loved and respected by them. The staff and myself are proud to be working with them.”

Jeopardy! The top quiz show of television, Jeopardy boasts over 20 million weekly viewers.

5 Jeopardy is back! Ken Jennings’ fans are divided on this news, as they believe that he is the better host Credit: Getty

5 Steve Harvey also received a nomination for his role in keeping Family Feud lighthearted. Credit: Getty