‘Jeopardy!’ “Jeopardy!” Champion quits social media after flooding of comparisons to Adolf Hitler

The reigning Jeopardy! This week, Brian Henegar was briefly banned from social media after viewers made a comparison to him with Adolf Hitler. After his Monday appearance, the Tennessee native won $23,201. However, harsh online comparisons were made to him after his appearances on the game-show’s long-running episode.

Henegar mastered the puzzles as he appeared, and social media exploded with comments regarding his body, including several about his physique. Jeopardy! One person made a comparison between Hitler and Pilot Flying J worker at a truck stop. Twitter: One person Submitted, “I need someone in Brian’s life to tell him he kinda looks like Hitler,” with somebody else adding, “Brian was so excited when he won, he caused quite a führer.” Henegar joined the conversation. Using social media To share his feelings about Jeopardy! He would “leave Twitter for awhile” and win after watching “all the Jerks doing Twitter’s job because their only focus is on my looks”.

On April 4th, you’ll be able to see me with @KenJennings @Jeopardy! I am so excited to turn a childhood goal into a reality. pic.twitter.com/QHMrIIZ06H — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) March 29, 2023

Henegar eventually returned to Twitter on Tuesday, March 4th. Sharing“So…I am back on Twitter at least …” Jeopardy! Champ added that “seeing these hurtful comments from some very jerky persons made me lose all faith and belief in humanity.” All of the positive comments and replies restored my faith in humanity. We are grateful to you all, and may God bless you. Later, he declared In response to criticisms from online, he said that he’d be shaving his mustache.

His first comment was that despite having spent over 10 years shaving it, it’s too much work for me to keep it in place. To all the jerkolas that thought the comparison of my appearance with one of the most wicked dictators of history was hilarious, my Jeopardy wins will allow me to make a donation for the Anti-Defamation League.

Henegar, The final decision was made to wear a goateeAfter correctly answering the question “Novelist”, he was declared the winner. Zhao was officially dethroned by his answer, John Grisham. Ken Jennings declared, “As it is slowly dawning upon me, you are the new.” Jeopardy champion. It’s unbelievable! In the midst of social media chaos, Henegar thanked all his supporters Thanks for all your help. But I’ve also witnessed the best.