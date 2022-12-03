‘Jeopardy!’ “Jeopardy!”

Numerous Jeopardy! viewers have wondered if there’s a secret to a champion’s success—a buzzer technique, a lucky charm? The game show recently revealed Chris Pannullo’s secret: a “lunch of champions” Some fans are confused by this.

Chris Pannullo’s ‘Lunch Of Champions’

It Jeopardy! We have a Twitter account “Lunch à la Pannullo,” Recipe for a Salad “guaranteed to keep you in fighting form as you defend your Jeopardy! throne.” It is easy to make this salad. All you need are three ingredients: one bowl of mixed greens and 1 scoop each of chickpeas and chicken. That’s it. You can’t add any liquids, sauces or toppings.

These directions are also very simple. “Add all ingredients to a biodegradable cafeteria bowl. Seal the lid and shake well,” According to the recipe, The recipe also suggests that you serve the cake with a banana. However, if you want to add a bit more excitement, you can substitute an apple.

What’s Flavor Anyway?

It seems simple enough, but it requires a great deal of effort. Jeopardy! viewers have some questions about Pannullo’s signature salad. Even Pannullo’s own signature salad is a topic of discussion. Jeopardy! Twitter account seemed confused by the contestant’s salad—they added a “handwritten” Note: Please refer to the following recipe for more information “No dressing???”

That sentiment was echoed by one person, who wrote. “NO DRESSING ???” One more comment: “Get my guy some balsamic, olive oil, and lemon.” Others were much more generous. One fan said, “And I thought I was the only one who loves chickpeas in my salad.” We’re going to assume they take their salad with Some However, there are many ways to dress.

Others weigh in on ‘Jeopardy!’ Lunches

Fans weren’t the only ones weighing in on Pannullo’s salad. Anterior Jeopardy! Molly Karol was joking, “Ok but they left out the ideal lunchtime ambience – a folding table in the Sony parking garage!”

At the table were 8 people trying to stop a panic attack and 4 other people who had already lost. — matt takimoto (@takimoto23x) November 30, 2022

Matt Takimoto (another former champion) added. “Surrounded by 8 people fighting off a panic attack, and 4 people enjoying their free lunch having already played and lost.” Fans were particularly interested in the show’s lunchtime routine.

“Do contestants have to pay for their own lunch or is it provided for them gratis by the studio?” one person wondered. Karol answered, “They encourage contestants to bring their own snacks, but lunch is provided by the studio!”

Pannullo’s salad recipe certainly started a conversation about what it takes to pull off so many consecutive victories, but according to some other champions, it seems more like where you’re able to get a moment to eat is probably more important than what you’re eating!

