Jeopardy! fans ‘scream’ after contestants fail to name historic baseball player in ‘infuriating’ moment

JEOPARDY! fans were stunned when none of the contestants stepped up to the plate for a $200 clue about Jackie Robinson.

The task of simply naming the baseball trailblazer wound up being a triple-stumper on Tuesday’s episode.

This top-row Jeopardy! clue for Jackie Robinson was a triple-stumper, which shocked fans

'We're all screaming Jackie Robinson!' one fan roared. Another tweeted: 'That is crazy'

Returning champ Ben Goldstein faced Tym Blanchard, a cryptocurrency and angel investor from Nashville, Tennessee, and Janie Sullivan, a scrum master from Park Ridge, Illinois.

Unfortunately, the interesting job titles – scrum is a project management framework used by various types of professionals – weren’t the only thing Jeopardy! fans picked apart.

Mayim Bialik, 47, read the $200 clue under “Nonprofits” in the first round, which is the lowest value, meaning it should be the easiest.

The screen displayed: “Helping minority kids go to college, the foundation named for this Brooklyn Dodger was begun in 1973, a year after his death.”

No one buzzed in, and the host told them: “That’s Jackie Robinson.”

‘NO ONE KNEW JACKIE ROBINSON!?’

When Robinson was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, it made him the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.

Twitter was up in arms and on person wrote: “Nobody knew Jackie Robinson?! #Jeopardy”

“And we’re all screaming Jackie Robinson! #Jeopardy” wrote another.

“Watching #Jeopardy and seeing none of the contestants not know who Jackie Robinson is boggles my mind.

“Maybe they should stop learning about mythology and Shakespeare and learn about things that matter,” wrote a third.

“I think the contestants could use a break right now after the stand-and-stare on ‘Jackie Robinson,'” wrote a fourth.

“How did no one on @Jeopardy know jackie robinson that is crazy,” wrote a fifth.

“The day after Juneteenth, and all the Jeopardy contestants couldn’t get “Jackie Robinson?” Jesus Christ” wrote a sixth.

Ben won the episode making him a three-day champion with $21K.

Fans also had a field day with Tym who revealed he climbed Mt. Everest with his oxygen tank having blown out.

He seemingly was responding before getting the go-ahead from Mayim, and with a total of -$3800 was asked to leave for Final Jeopardy.

One fan snarked: “‘Tym’ the ‘cryptocurrency and angel investor’ Today is making it hard for me to be a good person lol.”

“It’s pretty jarring when spelling Tim as ‘Tym’ is the 3rd most objectionable thing about a #Jeopardy contestant,” ripped another.

BLIND SPOT?

Recently a contestant during a High School Reunion Tournament was asked a Daily Double clue that read: “From 1936 to 1967 this ‘colorful’ guide aided African Americans in traveling safely during segregation.”

Justin Bolson- who won the tournament- took a long pause and incorrectly answered: “What is the Black Book?”

The correct answer was: “What is the Green Book” – which has also been adapted into an Oscar-winning movie.

Earlier this season, all three contestants drew blanks on a clue looking for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

It read, “She’s the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and the first justice to have been a federal public defender” and no one buzzed in.

Also this season, Final Jeopardy under: “Nobel Peace Prize Winners” read: “At times they each lived on Vilakazi St. in Soweto, so it claims to be the world’s only street home to 2 Nobel Peace Prize winners.”

Each contestant needed to think of the two Nobel Peace Prize winners from South Africa, in other words- the other being Desmond Tutu.

One person wrote “Who are: “[Henry] Kissinger and [Angela] Merrkel” and another player wrote down, “Who are Mandela + Obam.”

Twitter lost it: “I’m sorry but that Final Jeopardy clue was too easy for all of them to not get it. Kissinger and Merkel?”

“She thought Mandela and Obama lived on the same street?!?! Ever in life? On what continent?”

Historian Michael Harriot recently summed up the seemingly tricky territory going viral by writing:

“Jeopardy be like: Host: The 2nd Earl of Winchester wrote this 1887 symphony about the tributary to the 42nd-largest river in Obscuristan,” tweeted the historian. “Contestant: What is ‘Aksjducpïsudintal in A Minor?’ I’ll take History for $100.”

“Host: Name a black person who did anything,” continued the tweet “Contestant: [silence].”

JEOPARDY! SCHEDULE

Ken and the actress were announced last summer as the co-successors to the late, great Alex Trebek, who died from cancer at age 80 in 2020.

Ken Jennings will be returning to host episodes airing from July 3 until July 28 -at which point Jeopardy! will take its summer hiatus.

He will continue hosting the daily episodes through the Season 39 finale on July 28.”

Mayim, 48, splits one of TV’s most treasured roles with Ken and has hosted since early May.

She is stepping back out earlier than expected to support the WGA writers’ strike and Ken is returning to wrap up the season instead.

5 Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in April 1947, the Dodgers were even mentioned in the flubbed clue Credit: Getty

5 Jeopardy! watchers also didn’t go easy on Tym for listing his job description as a cryptocurrency and angel investor Credit: Jeopardy!