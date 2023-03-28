Jeopardy! After Nicole Rudolph’s correct response isn’t allowed to be shown, the show loses its fans

JEOPARDY! After Nicole Rudolph didn’t provide the correct answer, viewers have lost it.

The episode aired on March 27, and she responded “RV” to fans, who believed it was the correct answer.

5 Jeopardy! Jeopardy! Credit to ABC

5 Ken Jennings said it wasn’t true, and another contestant replied ‘trailer.’ Credit: ABC

The categories were introduced by Ken Jennings at the start of each episode.

Tamara was the champion defender and purchased “British American Language Translator”, which cost $600

Ken read the clue.

“In Britain, a caravan behind your car isn’t a line of vehicles, but just this one, & some pensioners choose to live in one,” it said.

Nicole buzzed and was answered by: “What is RV?”

Ken said, “No,” to her.

Nicole buzzed her in, and she answered “What is trailer?”

Trailer is right. The Jeopardy! Let her know by the host

Entertainment is the most popular genre.

Nicole finally got the right answer after all of the back-and-forth between them.

“THAT WAS CORRECT!”

RV, as many believed it to be called by fans, was incorrectly referred to by the TV show’s viewers.

This clip was uploaded to Youtube by a fan who wrote: “It was surprising that they never returned to Nicole. They said she had ‘RV correct.

Another person replied, “I know! That was the correction I had been expecting. Thank goodness it didn’t impact the outcome of the game.”

The correct answer was RV. A trailer is an RV,” said a third.

One Twitter user tweeted: “@Jeopardy A caravan IS an RV Trailer !!!!!!!!””

@Jeopardy, the RV (recreational vehicle), is the correct answer. It’s not the right answer for the question ….” another.

‘OUCH’

The episode featured a similar event later in the series.

Nicole won $16.8k and became the new winner.

Kevin Manning however, a challenger dropped an important chunk of change in exchange for correct pronunciation.

Tamara Ghattas (returning champ), an editor hailing from Chicago, Illinois faced Kevin, an engineer originally from Kansas City, Missouri and Nicole, an associate Dean from Williston Park in New York.

​​Tamara had taken to the winner’s podium after beating Alec Chao last episode.

She was inked out by both of her opponents, and Nicole wound up having a runaway – or ensured win – by Final Jeopardy.

It was an interesting moment in the middle of the race that led her to place a bet at $0, which some people found annoying.

Kevin dropped $1K for the first Daily Double in “Eiffel Tower”, and Nicole was third with $3800. Tamara, however, had $7800.

Kevin selected the $1600 clue under the category “Bible” and it read: “After the last supper Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there.”

Kevin replied – “What is: The Garden of Gethsemane” but he was unfortunately and instantly ruled as wrong, he apparently misspoke on the last word and didn’t say the “n” at the end.

“No,” Ken, 48, swiftly said and let the other two players ring in.

Tamara then guessed “What is: Gethsemane” as well emphasizing a soft “G” and a “th.”

Ken ruled her correct and said, “Yeah, we just needed the ‘N’ in Gethsemane, that’s correct.”

After it was ruled that Kevin left out the “n” at the end of the last word and Tamara having said the full word, his score dropped to $2600 and he looked less than thrilled.

If he had been correct, he would’ve received $5800. The $3200 swing cost him entry into Final Jeopardy.

In Final Jeopardy, Nicole scored $16,800, Tamara $7,800 and Kevin $7,000.

Final Jeopardy, under “Chemical Names,” reads: “The name this pungent gaseous compounds is ultimately derived form the top gods of the ancient Egyptians.”

Kevin wasn’t correct in Final Jeopardy, but he did not have enough earnings and Nicole was victorious.

5 Tamara was correct and received the money to solve the puzzle Credit to ABC

5 Jeopardy! Jeopardy! Credit: ABC