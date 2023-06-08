Jennifer Pandos, what ever happened to her and was she ever found?

The disappearance of Jennifer Pandos takes center stage in HBO’s docuseries Burden Of Proof but what happened to her and has she ever been found?

Tru crime shows like Making A Murderer and Tiger King have been a huge hit in the last few years.

HBO is no stranger to creating enthralling documentaries and the network’s latest entry into the true crime genre, Burden Of Proof, comes after a whopping eight years in the making.

The mystery surrounding Jennifer Lynn Pandos is explored in Burden of Proof. But what exactly happened to Jennifer Lynn Pandos? Was she ever located?

Burden Of Proof is coming to HBO and Max Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

This docuseries tells the story about Jennifer Pandos, who disappeared from her home in Williamsburg Virginia in 1987.

Burden Of Proof centers on Jennifer’s brother, Stephen, as he launches his own investigation in an attempt to unearth the truth about his sister’s disappearance.

The series, directed by Cynthia Hill, was filmed for almost eight years. It delves deep into this perplexing situation and, over its four chapters not only changes the perspectives of viewers, but also of participants, and brings to light new facts.

On June 6 at 9pm ET/PT, the first two parts of this four-part television series will air on HBO. The remaining two sections will be broadcast on June 7 and Wednesday.

Max viewers will now be able stream the four seasons at one time starting June 6.

Jennifer Pandos: What became of her?

Jennifer Lynn Pandos was a Lafayette High School sophomore. went missing At the age 15 of her life, she was rescued from the Kingsmill neighborhood of Williamsburg by the police in February 1987.

On the morning of February 10, Jennifer’s mother, Margie, attempted to wake her daughter shortly after 6am but discovered that her bedroom door was locked and that the room beyond was empty.

After forcing their way into the room, Jennifer’s parents found a note at the end of their daughter’s bed.

This note was in third-person writing and scrawled.

“Your daughter’s with me. She’s fine. She’s having some problems and needs some time away.”

Jennifer, who was said to be distraught when she disappeared because of relationship troubles between her and her boyfriend was reported as having been missing.

It continued, but now from a first person perspective.

“I’m fine, I just need time to think. Both of you please go to work tomorrow ‘cause I will try to call you. I won’t call you at home, only at one of y’all’s work. “Do not call the police. You can be easily found out. It’s possible I will never return home. Don’t tell my friends about this. Just tell them that I’m sick.”

As well as the note, there were several other indications that something was amiss as the window blinds in Jennifer’s room were bent to suggest that someone had been looking out through them, while all of Jennifer’s personal belongings, including her coat, were still accounted for, except for her purse.

Following the initial investigation, which saw Jennifer’s parents and boyfriend interviewed by police, investigators stated that there was no evidence of a crime and that they believed she had left home of her own accord.

Jennifer Pandos, has she ever been found?

Jennifer Pandos is not known to exist.

However, as shown in the Burden Of Proof documentary Jennifer’s brother, Stephen, is still searching for the truth about his sister, even though it’s been 36 years since she went missing.

As shown in the documentary, Stephen’s story begins with him estranged from his parents, Margie and Ron, as he suspects them of having a part to play in Jennifer’s disappearance and for not telling him the full story.

As the episodes progress, though, new facts come to light that test Stephen’s long-held conviction and he begins to accept that they were not involved after all.

Margie and Ron now reside in Charlotte and Texas, respectively. They left Williamsburg in 1990.

Following the initial investigation, the case was picked up again in 2006, but Jennifer’s fate remains unknown.

Stephen was successful in his 2014 request to declare his sister dead at a Williamsburg, Virginia court.

Jennifer Pandos will be 51 in June 2023. It is a case. Still considered open An investigator will be assigned.

The Burden of Proof has arrived. HBO And Max, on June 6th 2023.

