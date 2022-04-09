Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck, And The Color Has Personal Meaning For Her

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have truly done a number on all the naysayers who question their relationship. The two started dating again last April, not long after Lopez ended her two-year-long engagement with MLB player Alex Rodriguez. And now, in a twist of fate, she is engaged to the former Batman actor almost 18 years since their early 2000s engagement ended. JLo recently showed off the new engagement ring from Affleck and, in case you didn’t know, the color actually has personal meaning for her.

Initially, the 52-year-old teased on Twitter that she had a “big announcement” on her personal newsletter that was an “exciting and special story to share.” As it turned out, the video uploaded to the On the JLo newsletter showed Jennifer Lopez rocking a massive light-green diamond engagement ring, with a voice-over whispering, “You’re perfect.” Ben Affleck must’ve been taking good notes because we know from a previous post on the site that his fiancée has a thing for green. She wrote:

I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.

Yes, JLo, we know the dress. The iconic, open-front, green Versace dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. (A dress that recently turned up on a RuPaul’s Drag Race star while a contestant was performing alongside the star on the show.) I guess we (and the Hustlers actress) can add this Bennifer 2.0 engagement ring to the list of reasons why green might actually be a very luck color after all. I mean, the couple have seemingly made lightning strike in the same relationship twice now…

Truth be told, though, the writing’s been on the wall regarding an engagement for some time that their second engagement was imminent. Not only did they reportedly buy a ginormous house with an obscene number of bathrooms together recently, Jennifer Lopez in fact wore a literal wedding gown while with Ben Affleck at the premiere of Marry Me in February. (Sure, it was in-keeping with the theme of the movie, but really, I think she was just trying to hint something more.) And before that, whilst promoting The Tender Bar, Affleck hinted that he was open to getting married again at this stage in his life.

Nevertheless, there must be something in the water that celeb couples are drinking these days. Because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t the only ones making life-long commitments. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got hitched in Las Vegas. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are planning a dark and very on-brand wedding themselves. Now, the revived early aughts power couple? It’s a whirlwind of romantic activity, to be sure.

Here’s hoping that Ben and Jen’s renewed engagement doesn’t see the same trouble that broke them up the last time. We await more details on the proposal itself and future nuptials, but fans can check out a very on-the-nose movie choice in JLo’s Shotgun Wedding, which should become available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription after it releases on June 29.