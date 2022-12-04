Jennifer Lopez Reveals Which Of Her Classic Films she Wants to Get A Sequencing, and You Might Be Surprised

Jennifer Lopez was a Fly Girl when she began her career on Comedy Sketch Show in 1991. Living ColorShe would become a global superstar. Lopez is one of the most well-known and successful actresses and singers in the world. JLo has had many hits and played starring roles in movies. Her films have been a huge box office success and won fans devotion and praise. The actress/singer would choose which film from her iconic movieography to remake if she had her wish. The answer might surprise you.

JLo was recently featured on Vogue’s The star was asked by 73 questions which movie she would like to see a sequel of. Star was armed with a teapot, and she didn’t miss any detail. Gigli. Long-time fans will be left scratching their heads by this answer, as 2003 was a great year. Romantic Comedy Movie CinemaBlend did not rate the film highly upon release. It was widely criticised.

Gigli Ben Affleck stars as a mafia goon who is ordered to kidnap the brother of a federal magistrator. Jennifer Lopez plays Ricki. She is a difficult and inaccessible woman that the boss of the title character has ordered to aid in the kidnapping. However, things become more dangerous when the two start to fall in love. Although the concept is old, the execution of it is not very good. It’s easy to see why the film didn’t catch on with moviegoers and critics at the time.

For a few reasons, this revelation is quite shocking. The film has been regarded as one of history’s worst movies over the years. This movie also happened to be the worst box-office hit in history. It grossed just $7.2million on a $75.6million budget. It’s still the latest film directed by Martin Brest.

Much of the media coverage surrounding the romantic comedy crime movie at the time centered around the film’s leads’ real-life romantic relationship. All the bad humors are still being told about this situation. Although the couple split in 2004, Bennifer was reconciled The internet went wild when they shared their story. Perhaps the pair’s reunion and subsequent marriage (which Lopez’s mother was reportedly thrilled about) are why the star is so ready to make a follow-up to the decades-old romantic bomb. If I’m being honest with myself, I would much rather see a sequel to the Tarsem Singh-directed experimental flick The CellI think that is the greatest horror movie out there. Maybe that’s me.

JLo is now being taken seriously in her acting career. Numerous awards nominations were made for her (including the prestigious ‘Best Actress in a Musical Theatre Production’). Oscar’s painful omission For her work in Hustlers. Perhaps an Academy Award could be in the dancer turned actress’ future if a suitable writer and director were attached to a Gigli sequel project.

CinemaBlend has a list of Jennifer Lopez’s top movies, while you wait to hear from them.