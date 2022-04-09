Jennifer Lopez Finally Confirms The News We’ve All Been Waiting For

In the surprise video Jennifer Lopez shared to OntheJLo, she rocks a unique ring with a lime green stone that appears to be sandwiched between two smaller diamonds. “You’re perfect,” she says in the emotional clip, per E! News. Green is important to the singer, as she explained in her newsletter. “I always say the color green say is my lucky color,” she wrote. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.” She added, “It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences.”

Lopez’s sister, Lynda, couldn’t contain her excitement, sharing a still of the video alongside the caption, “So this happened.” She also tagged Ben Affleck in the Instagram Story. Speaking of Affleck, he has yet to confirm the news, but he’s not very active on social media.

Traveling back in time a bit, the bling Affleck picked out for Lopez when they got engaged in 2002 was a Harry Winston design that was then-estimated to be worth around $1.2 million, per Hollywood Life. “It’s the most magnificent thing I’ve ever seen,” Lopez told Diane Sawyer at the time about the pink diamond. “He was like, ‘I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'” Clearly, Affleck’s thought process hasn’t changed.