Jennifer Lopez Dishes On More Details About Ben Affleck Engagement, And Apparently Their Bathtub Was Involved

At the pinnacle of their fame as an “It” Hollywood couple in the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez called off their imminent nuptials (for reasons still speculated about). After the breakup, they both went on to have marriages and kids with other people. But in a surprise turn of events, the two took up dating again last April (some 18 years after the fact) and now, a year later, are officially engaged once again, too. JLO is dishing on further details about Affleck’s second offer of marriage to her, and apparently, their bathtub was involved.

There are a lot of romantic places one could theoretically propose at: the beach, Paris, the site of a first date, et cetera. All planes, trains and automobiles aside, though, because Ben Affleck took a decidedly different approach when proposing to his now-twice betrothed. According to a recent post dropped in my email from the singer’s On the JLO newsletter, Jennifer Lopez shared that the quintessential moment was her “biggest dream” coming true. She continued,

Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.

This update reveals two things. One, me and JLO coincidentally have the same favorite place on earth, although mine is definitely not in one of the 17 bathrooms in a newly bought mansion (but I digress). The second revelation is the Grammy-nominated singer saying that Ben Affleck popped the big question this past weekend. As a result, she’s debunked previous reports that they might’ve gotten engaged sooner than was announced.

Jennifer Lopez added that the proposal was “nothing fancy at all,” but nonetheless, she views it as “the most romantic thing” she could’ve imagined. Evidently, just a bubble bath and two former flames “promising to always be there for each other” is what tips the scales toward a YES.

Truth be told, Ben Affleck had hinted in the not-so-distant past that he was down for matrimony again at this stage in his life. But Jennifer Lopez supposedly hadn’t quite caught his drift like the rest of us. She explained further in a full video for the On the JLo site, saying Affleck’s offer for another chance at being husband and wife was “totally unexpected.” The Last Duel star is seemingly the one filming the clip, too, as JLo is seen mouthing “I love you” to someone off-camera, and they in turn replied, “I love you, too.” All in all, Lopez said,

It means so much when somebody really thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment. Feeling so lucky. It’s not often you get a second chance at true love. We feel very lucky.

It’s certainly a whirlwind romance, almost fairytale-like from how it’s lately been described. The Hustlers actress had only just ended her 2-year-long engagement to MLB player Alex Rodriguez in February of 2021, after weeks of rumors circulating that he had cheated. Ben Affleck, likewise, reportedly called it quits with former co-star Ana de Armas in January of 2021. But I guess, what does the timeline really matter when True Love is at stake and knocking at your bathroom door, right?

All that’s left now is planning a wedding – and finally making it down the aisle. Hopefully things don’t get so complicated as they do in JLo’s recent flick Marry Me, streaming now on Peacock Premium. Might we suggest to Bennifer a Shotgun Wedding to match a surprising proposal?