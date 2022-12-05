Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Start a New Christmas Tradition

Jennifer Lopez will play the role of Santa Claus for Jennifer Garner. According to reports, the two of them have become so close in recent months they’ve decided to join hands for Christmas gifts. “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” A source said HollywoodLife. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids… They are so happy and that just makes everything work.” A second insider confirmed that Lopez and Garner are getting closer with each passing day. “J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,” They added. “They had been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but J.Lo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.” Lopez, at this moment, was declared dead. “happiest” declare, and she’s “grateful” To have formed an amazing friendship with her ex-husband.

Lopez and Affleck have had no drama since they made their vows. Even Marc Anthony’s ex-husband is pleased with the new blended family. “Marc Anthony and Jen and Ben and Jen Garner all still get along relatively well and share special places in each other’s hearts,” A source was dished to Entertainment Tonight. “There is no ill will from anyone and the mutual goal and focus is zero drama and to prioritize being great parents to their children.”