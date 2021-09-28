Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck strolling Central Park

A source told People over the weekend that Affleck made a special effort to be there to watch Lopez perform at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on Saturday. He flew from Texas, where he‘s working on a new film.

“Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in NYC yesterday,” According to the source. “Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform.”

“They are always supportive of each other‘s careers,” According to the source, “Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week.”

