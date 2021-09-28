Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Refuse to Get Engaged.

Are tensions rising between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as they hash out their prenup? According to one tabloid, an official engagement is not possible until each party has their finances in order. After looking into the story, here’s what we found.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Under Pressure’ To Ink Prenup?

This week, Us Weekly reports Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to spend their lives together — but not before they know their respective finances will be safe. According to the tabloid the couple are anxiously waiting for word from their lawyers regarding the finalization of their prenuptial agreement. “It’s a complicated process, and proving to be a little stressful,” a source dishes. “The bottom line is Jennifer’s worth more than Ben is, so it’s a no-brainer she wants to protect her finances and investments.”

Lopez is reported to have earned $400 million over her career. Affleck, however, is estimated to have a net worth $150 million. According to the magazine, Affleck isn’t trying to touch Lopez’s existing fortune, but he wants to make sure whatever he makes in the future will be his. “Ben’s not going to ask for anything that’s not his, but he’s also not going to sign away his rights in investments they’re likely to make together,” The source said.

The insider goes on, “It’s well and good for them to be in love, but they both need to protect their considerable fortunes. The sooner this is done, they’ll be able to take the next step. Nobody doubts they’ll be engaged in the near future.”

Jennifer Lopez Desperate To Protect Her Assets?

If Lopez and Affleck are getting married, it only makes sense that they would want to a prenup, especially given Lopez’s sizeable fortune. The thing is, there’s no evidence to suggest Affleck and Lopez are headed for the altar. It isn’t unlikely, but it’s a bit premature to report on prenups when there are no credible sources confirming their plans to get married.

The tabloid is also curious who provided this information. Who are their lawyers or accountants? Their accountants or lawyers? Until a more reliable outlet — or even better, Lopez and Affleck themselves — confirm the engagement rumors, it’s safer to put a hold on prenup stories. It is certain that the internet will be flooded with news about a Bennifer engagement. Speculative stories like these don’t mean much without evidence.

The Tabloids On A Bennifer Engagement

Besides, we’ve busted plenty of stories claiming Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in a rush down the aisle. They all turned out not to be true. Back in June, In Touch reported Affleck and Lopez were engaged. Then the National Enquirer claimed Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was having a “meltdown” over the alleged engagement. And more recently, Who reported the couple had decided to elope. Obviously, the tabloids aren’t reliable when it comes to Affleck and Lopez’s plans for the future.