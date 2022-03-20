Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly buying a house together, and I am shocked at the number of bathrooms

It appears that Ben Affleck is still in love with Jennifer Lopez and they are looking to purchase a home together. Rumours have it that the couple put in an offer for a property in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, with the intention to combine their families. The reported $50M plus price tag has been generating some double-takes online, but I’m far more rattled by something else: the number of bathrooms. According to reports, the home has 17 bathrooms!

Thanks to the article at, all this and more information are now available. TMZ. The outlet reports that the celebs made an offer for $50 million to purchase the home. It is currently owned Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin. The home boasts more that 20,000 square feet and features a pool, gym, multiple kitchens, and the most stunning views in Los Angeles. And did I mention that there are 17 bathrooms?

I’m sorry to get so hung up on this, but I lived in Los Angeles for almost four years. Because of that, I’ve gotten used to celebrities buying beautiful estates in Bel-Air, up in the Hollywood Hills or over in Malibu. These things have high prices, so you can’t help but react to them. 17 bathrooms is wild. There are 10 bedrooms. I’m assuming that most of them have their own facilities. Other facilities are scattered throughout the house. At least their kids won’t have to fight over who gets ready first. My thoughts and prayers, however, go out to the home’s hot water heater.

A more serious note, however, is that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are both very good. You never really know how other people’s lives are going in private, but the two seemed happy together for awhile the first time around. It obviously didn’t work out, thanks in part to the near constant coverage of and speculation about their life together, but there was always something about them that seemed like it fit. Hopefully they’ll be able to nurture that during their second time around.

As for what’s happening with these two next, they’re each, not surprisingly, very in-demand. The upcoming Batman film will see Ben Affleck as Batman. Flash movie. In addition, he’ll be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s next movie Hypnotic. He’s also potentially going to direct Witness For The ProsecutionThere is a new Agatha Christie version of the story, and there have been long-standing whispers about another. Accountant movie. Rumours also circulated about the possibility of filming in Britain. Barbie movie, but I’ll be skeptical about that until we get confirmation.

For her part, she was recently seen in the throwback. Get married to meThere are many exciting projects ahead of her. She’ll star in Shotgun WeddingIt stars Josh Duhamel (not Armie Hamer), and will hit theaters this summer. In addition, she’ll show off her athleticism in the upcoming Netflix movie The MotherThis movie follows the story of a retired assassin who is protecting her daughter. She’s also about to release a children’s book and is still performing.

Given all that, it’s unclear how long it might take them to decorate their new home, if it officially closes as expected, but the good news here is they can probably hold off on redoing the 15th, 16th or 17th most popular bathrooms. Something tells me most guests won’t notice.