Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Battle Of Shares For A Billion Dollar Company! J Lo On Top?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arguing over their finances after calling off their engagement? One tabloid reports that Lopez is trying to break up their business ties so she can be free from Rodriguez. Let’s take a look at the story.

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez ‘Battling Over Assets’?

A recent edition of Us Weekly reports Jennifer Lopez is “beyond done” with her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and is ready to move on once and for all with Ben Affleck. But that’s hard to do when Rodriguez keeps popping up in her area every time she tried to get away. “Jen’s tired of his mind games. Alex showing up in the South of France in the yacht right next to hers was a step too far for her,” an inside source dished. “She wants him to just move on.”

Unfortunately for Lopez, she’s still financially entangled with Rodriguez through their shared businesses. “They have a lot of shared business interests, and he’d prefer to discuss how they move forward one-to-one,” The source explained. But another insider adds, “Jen knows she may have to sell her side of their company or buy him out. She doesn’t care about how it goes down — just that she is free of any ties to him.”

Jennifer Lopez ‘Washing Her Hands’ Of Alex Rodriguez?

We doubt Lopez will make any quick decisions regarding her multi-industry business empire. Lopez is one of America’s wealthiest self-made women, so we doubt she’s letting her feelings towards Rodriguez cloud her judgment when it comes to business. Besides, there’s just no evidence for this story. There’s been little news about Lopez and Rodriguez’s shared businesses, and the last we heard, they said they’d continue to work together.

In their joint breakup announcement, they said, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” adding, “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” There have been no substantial reports revealing any tension between the exes. As far as we know, they’ve had a clean break.

And as for Rodriguez following Lopez on her vacation to France, there’s a simple explanation for that. Lopez and Rodriguez planned the trip together prior to their split. Instead of canceling any plans, they decided to take separate vacations, though at the same location. So, we doubt Lopez was upset by Rodriguez’s trip when she knew of his plans all along. Taking this context into consideration, it’s safe to say this story is false.

The Tabloids On Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

This isn’t the first time the tabloids have claimed Rodriguez can’t let go of Lopez. Not long ago, Star reported Lopez was demanding Rodriguez to stop talking about her. Then, Woman’s Day reported Lopez was telling Rodriguez to leave her and Ben Affleck alone. Next, the Globe also reported Rodriguez was slowing down the separation of his and Lopez’s businesses. It is clear that the tabloids want to paint Rodriguez, despite the lack of evidence.