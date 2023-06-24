Jennifer Lawrence Trolls Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kiss

It is a good day to be lucky Jennifer Lawrence‘s favor.

They are. They are nine years later Liam Hemsworth shared that the 32-year-old would eat garlic or tuna before their kissing scenes for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1, she is clearing the air on those rumors.

“It was not intentional,” Jennifer confessed in a June 22 appearance on First We Feast YouTube Series Hot Ones. It was only what I ate and we kissed.

She teased to host Sean EvansHe should get over it.

Liam explains onThe Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon It was uncomfortable to kiss Jennifer in 2014. On the surface, it appears to be a beautiful picture. She’s my best friend. She’s one of my best friends.

It is important to note that the word “you” means someone. Addition of 33-year old, “But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting.”

