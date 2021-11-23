Jennifer Lawrence recalls Near-Death Emergency Plane Landing

Lawrence was on a private airplane that lost both its engines in 2017, and had to make an emergency landing.

“We were all just going to die,”Vanity Fair interviewed the Oscar-winner.

She took the photo of them landing successfully. “a very large pill and several mini bottles of rum”And he got on another plane.

Jennifer Lawrence was flying a private plane in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky to New York City when the engines stopped working.

“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat,” Lawrence Vanity FairAs she looked back at the frightening event, “We were all just going to die.”

She was accompanied by a Louisville doctor, while Pippi was on her lap. As the plane fell from the sky, the Oscar-winner was frozen in her chair.

“I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry,'”She spoke.

Lawrence might feel that she has to apologize for this situation.

“I just felt guilty,”Lawrence shared his thoughts with Karen Valby from Vanity Fair. “Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be a part of any of this.”





Jennifer Lawrence



Mario Anzuoni/Reuters







“I started praying,”Lawrence continued. “Not to the specific God I grew up with because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy. But I thought, ‘Oh, my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live.'”

Lawrence laughed: “‘Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don’t let me go bald.'”

The plane was eventually landed at Buffalo’s airport, where firefighters and ambulances waited. Vanity Fair reported that the plane had a rough landing. It bounced into the air as it touched down, then crashed into the ground.

The plane was rescued by rescue crews, and the passengers and crew were left unharmed.

Lawrence had to still get to NYC. Many thanks to “a very large pill and several mini bottles of rum,”The story states that the star boarded a second plane to her final destination.

“It made me a lot weaker,”Lawrence spoke highly of the experience. “Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time.”

