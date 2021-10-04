Jennifer Lawrence Bares Baby Bump in One of Her Cutest Maternity Looks

This mama-to-be is fit and fab!

Pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence showcased an adorable and sporty maternity style as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 3. The Oscar-winner showcased her bare baby bump for the first time while wearing a black cropped tank top and matching leggings and flat sandals.

Jennifer’s rep confirmed one month ago that the star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The two married in October 2019.

After largely keeping out of the spotlight for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and while juggling a busy filming schedule, Jennifer has been spotted out in public more often since her pregnancy was confirmed. The star, who recently shot the drama movie Red, White and Water, has showcased a number of cute pregnancy styles during her outings in recent weeks, and appears to prefer maternity outfits that are as comfortable as they are cute.