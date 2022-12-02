Violet Affleck Celebrated her 17th Birthday by eating dinner at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



Mothers are also welcome Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. They teamed up in coordinating outfits for the occasion: Adam Project Star was wearing a full-length, black velvet sleeveless black velvet gown. Violet wore an A-line black dress with heart-shaped jacquard details.



The duo make a rare appearance in public, as it was their last outing with the public. Yes Day actress—who also shares daughter Seraphina13. and son Samuel, 10, with Ben—with her oldest daughter included the actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. Jennifer shared some of the family’s most treasured rituals at that point.



“There are lots of little traditions the kids and I have together,” They told her It’s good and well In 2018. “Right now, our blueberry bushes are going nuts, so we sneak down and pick blueberries together on the weekends.”