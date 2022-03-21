Jennifer Aniston’s Top Looks Since the First Golden Globes, 1996

Red carpet: Jennifer AnistonIt is impossible to be consistent. The Morning ShowStar is known for her ability to kill it on the red-carpet, which has earned her a reputation. Since her stardom on the beloved sitcom, she has been a superstar. Friends in 1995, she’s kept the jaw-dropping fashionista moments coming, including at her very first Golden Globes red carpet.

For as long as she’s had a presence in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston has probably the best record when it comes to smoking hot red carpet looks. She’s not afraid to take a risk or two on the red carpet, but it’s those risks that make it such a delight to watch her strut her stuff. Whether she’s wearing the biggest designer names or something she grabbed out of her closet and threw together, Aniston always brings her A-game.

Jennifer Aniston: The Best and Latest

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

The Saint Laurent spaghetti-strap column dress is distinctive because of so many unique elements. The layered ruffles along the neckline give the touch of texture needed to add some dimension to the top of Aniston’s dress, which expertly draws eyes away from the dynamic slit along the front of the dress to Aniston’s face. This perfect balance look will be a lasting record.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

We love the deceptively simple beauty of this black Valentino couture dress, which comes with an almost hip-high slit in the skirt to show off Aniston’s strappy black Versace heels. Aniston chose to wear only a handful of pieces of jewelry by Fred Leighton. This made her look polished and sophisticated. Aniston wasn’t there to present an award but she was the Best Dressed at the Golden Globes.

Style-Wise: Fashion-Wise is ahead of her time

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Cut-out designs were the latest fashion in 2021 and took over the red carpet by the dozen. Aniston was a celebrity while attending the Screen Actor Guild Awards along with a close friend. Friends co-star Courteney Cox. A navy LIKELY Estella maxi, with cutouts at the front, was worn by Courteney Cox. It ended just above her navel. Cox also sparkled in white blouse with deep plunging neckline and festive ruffles.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Aniston was accompanied on the red carpet with her other woman in 2001. Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer for the 27th Annual People’s Choice Awards. Aniston wore a black Charmeuse maxi dress made of silk Charmeuse and cut out by Dion Lee, an Australian designer. The plunging neckline made the perfect resting spot for Aniston’s gem-encrusted cross necklace.

Risk Taker, Look Maker

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

As we move even earlier into Aniston’s red carpet timeline, designers get harder to pinpoint, but the fashions are no less impressive. For the 1999 SAG Awards, Aniston wore this two-piece ensemble. Handkerchief tops were a big trend at that time. Aniston covered her lower half completely with a floor-sweeping, full-length skirt. Some might consider this a risky look, we think it’s a winning one.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Equally impressive is this gothic-style lace gown Aniston wore for the Fire & Ice Ball charitable event she attended in 1997 with Kudrow and Cox. Aniston kept with the theme of black lace with deep v-neck. Aniston added black eyeliner to her eyes and wore a beaded necklace with a cross-shaped dangling from it. It was spooky and yet beautiful.

Jennifer Aniston’s First Red Carpet

BEVERLY HEIGHTS, UNITED STRATES: The cast and crew of the hit US television show “Friends”L to R: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry pose for photographers during their arrival at the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on 21 January. “Friends”Nominated as Best Comedy Television Series. AFP PHOTO Mike NELSON (Photo credit should be MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images).

Jennifer Aniston walked on the red carpet the very first time she wore her iconic style. “Rachel” haircut. Others have worn the short and layered style over the years, but there’s no denying there’s something extra special about the original.

Aniston arrived on the 53rd annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet with some of her old friends, Matthew Perry. While we don’t know the designer of the simple, pale sheath dress Aniston wore, we’re definitely fans. Sometimes simplicity is the best. This allowed Aniston to shine even brighter at the Golden Globes Award.

More Stories from Suggest

Emma Watson in Backless Dress: Rare Public Appearance

Katie Holmes’ Face Has Changed So Much Since Her First Red Carpet

LeAnn Rimes’ Worst Red Carpet Looks Plus Her First Times