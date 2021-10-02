Jennifer Aniston Resigns from the Lead Role

Insider was told by Peter Chelsom, director of the film that Jennifer Aniston met him to discuss being in the movie.

Aniston said that he felt she did “a romantic comedy once a week”On “Friends.”

Kate Beckinsale eventually took the role.

Kate Beckinsale’s classic rom-com is still a great choice. “Serendipity,”It turns out that Peter Chelsom, the film’s director, almost chose another star.

“I distinctly remember Jennifer Aniston coming in to meet us,”Chelsom shared with Insider, October 5th marks the 20th anniversary for the movie.

“I remember when she came in, she said, ‘I do a romantic comedy once a week,’ her being on ‘Friends’ at the time,” Chelsom explained, “so she clearly had other things on her plate and it was her decision not to do it.”

Chelsom said that Aniston might have been interested if he had made the movie with them.

"She had come to meet with me in good faith without an offer, but we definitely would have made her an offer if she wanted to make it."





Jennifer Aniston.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic







Chelsom teamed up instead with the lesser-known Beckinsale in order to star alongside John Cusack. This New York City-set comedy features two strangers who decide to let fate decide whether they will ever see each other again after meeting for one night.

Chelsom however made some changes to Sara’s original role as an American.

"Kate Beckinsale came in and she did her first reading in an American accent. It was good," Chelsom said. "Her accent is fine, but for me, I like it when people play close to home."





Kate Beckinsale.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty







“So I felt to get the most access and warmth out of Kate and for it to be more personal she had to just go British,”He continued. “She reread the scene in her British accent and it was great. So that was the decision I made at that audition. It felt right.”

Chelsom also mentioned a few actresses that he considered for the Sara part.

Insider was told by him that “Gunpowder Milkshake” star Carla Gugino came “extremely close”To get the job along “Meet Joe Black” star Claire Forlani.

Despite passing on “Serendipity”Aniston made her share of romance comedies in 2001. “Along Came Polly”In 2004, “Rumor Has It…”In 2005, “He’s Just Not That Into You”In 2009.