Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite at Plan B Production Company

Brad PittAnd Jennifer AnistonThey will always be connected. Their stories are all well-known to everyone: betrayal and marriage, then friendship. Tabloids have never stopped writing about the two, even when they’ve barely had anything to do with one another. According to one report, the two are launching a joint venture. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Together Again!’

Sources confirm Woman’s DayAniston and Pitt finally reunite “their baby:” Plan B Entertainment. What one source called Plan B Entertainment is shared by the former spouses “steamy late-night script writing sessions”Named after the production company Aniston co-founded in 2002. They quietly announced that Aniston would be returning to the company in early February after he left it in 2005.

They are close friends. “thrilled they’ve finally decided to take the plunge publicly.”Pitt approached Aniston and was overjoyed to agree to her return. A friend of Aniston says she’s “deliriously happy”to work together with her ex. Source: “it’s pretty much how it started all those years ago.”

Jennifer Aniston’s New Career Move?

Woman’s DayThe huge headline “together again!”With the subheadline “Hollywood’s golden couple have found their way back to each other.”This story includes old photos such as those from their 2020 SAG Reunion and the Fast TimesTable read. It also includes Aniston’s mysterious selfie taken with a man lying on his back. They are all photos that were used in other fake tabloid stories about their reuniting.

Incorporate phrases like “popping the question”And “their baby” and it’s painfully obvious what Woman’s DayIt is trying to do. It’s trying to promote a romantic reunion without ever actually saying there’s romance. It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, which Gossip Cop isn’t too mad at, but it’s also pretty much a bait-and-switch. It is obvious that Aniston’s and Pitt’s real friends would not speak in such a tabloid for a million years.

What’s Going On With Brad Pitt?

While this story never says the two are dating, it’s still completely false nonetheless. There’s been no announcement that Aniston has returned Plan B because she hasn’t returned to Plan B. Pitt’s got it all to himself as he has for years.

Aniston and Pitt also aren’t screenwriters. They share zero writing credits. They’re both busy enough as it is. There’s been no reunion, so this story is completely false.

Tall Tales

According to this outlet, Aniston was secretly engaged to Pitt as of December 2012. The outlet also claimed that Aniston was having an illicit affair with David Schwimmer. These stories are embarrassing. Woman’s DayFor accurate Aniston news, this is the wrong place.