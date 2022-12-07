Jenna Ortega portrayed who in Iron Man 3 Fans react after Wednesday

Jenna Ortega, who plays the title role in Netflix’s Wednesday series has been a huge success. The Netflix series, which was executive produced by Tim Burton and partially directed by him, is a coming-of age horror comedy that has become a huge success.

The Addams Family Teen is photographed during her first year as Nevermore Academy’s Outcast School.

Audiences have celebrated numerous aspects of the production but there’s no disputing the fact that Jenna’s performance has been the biggest takeaway for the majority of fans.

Keen to view more of her work? Some have been working through it, which has surprising led to them finding the MCU.

With that in mind, let’s ask who Jenna Ortega played in Iron Man 3.

Jenna tackled the role of the Vice President’s daughter in Iron Man 3. Jenna, who was only 10 when MCU 2 was released, was her debut feature-film acting role in the film.

American actress was born September 27th 2002.

It was her first appearance on MCU. But, she worked with Ty Simpkins again (he was Harley Keener in Iron Man 3), as well as Annie on Insidious: Chapter 2.

The actress can be seen in a variety of movies, such as X (Lorraine), Scream(Tara Carpenter), or The Fallout [Vada Cavell]. You (Ellie Alves), Jane The Virgin (Young Jane), and You (Ellie Alves) are other TV credits.

Jenna Ortega Fans react to MCU role

Iron Man 3 has been almost a decade since its release.

However, the star’s Wednesday success has jogged people’s memories and some have hopped onto Twitter to react to Jenna being part of the MCU. Some have suggested that this could mean she won’t be landing any big superhero roles.

Take a look at these tweets.

‘It tends to be the scripts I’m into’

Whether we’ll see Jenna in an MCU project in the future taking on another role remains to be seen.

However, the actress addressed that she’s drawn to darker projects during an interview with The Face:

“I think we find each other. There’s some invisible string that’s connected to serial killers, monsters, creatures and myself. No matter where I go. I feel like it’s something that’s always been attractive to me since I was younger, something I was always into. It’s what feels right to me and it tends to be the scripts I’m into.”

She continued: “I love things that are a bit off-putting, things when the closer you look, really aren’t that pretty. I love things that are disturbing. They’re interesting and there are so many routes and variations of storytelling that you can do with stuff like that.”

Wednesday streaming is exclusive to Netflix

