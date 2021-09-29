Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Baby Girl

Jenna Bush Hager Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Sister Barbara’s Baby Girl
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

There’s a new baby Bush in town! 

Barbara Bush gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Cora Georgia, on Sept. 27. The former first daughter and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed their little one in Maine.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” former President George W. Bush said while revealing the arrival of his fourth grandchild.

He said Cora was born “not far from our family home” in Maine, where Barbara and Craig got married in 2018. He added, “Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

Barbara’s sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared some of the first photos of her niece and wrote a tribute to Cora, who is already developing a fiery personality. 

“Dearest Cora Georgia,” She began her post. “Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!).” 

Latest News

Previous articleHuawei Case Raises Fears of ‘Hostage Diplomacy’ by China
Next articleTucker Carlson promotes racist theory, ADL denounces, Gaetz supports

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact