Jenna Bush Hager Just Dropped Personal News About Her Twin Barbara

Jenna Bush Hager shared the details behind her new niece’s name on a phone call on the “Today” show on September 29. According to Jenna, Georgia Cora is a tribute her father, George W. Bush.

“It’s in honor of [our dad], and I think that’s so sweet,” Jenna said. “We feel so lucky that he was ours, and I know Barbara wanted to pay tribute to him, so that is where that middle name comes from. It’s a big one.”

The outlet noted that the Bush family is staying in Maine where Barbara Pierce Bush gave birth and married her husband in 2018. The former president and first lady elaborated on this in their announcement, writing that baby Cora was born “not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married.” Barbara steers clear of the spotlight in comparison to her sister Jenna, as noted by People, but their relationship remains as strong as ever. The bond between the two families will only grow with the arrival of a new member.