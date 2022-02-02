Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Looks So Grown-Up in Sweet Selfies

Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Looks So Grown-Up in Sweet Selfies
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

They grow up so fast as kids.

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to post some sweet selfies of her and her 12-year-old son Jace. “He’s almost taller than me,”The Teen Mom alum captioned the pics. “#GrowingUp #MotherAndSon.”

And it looks like Jace has blonde hair. “Jace! Blondie!”Jenelle responded to a comment from a follower in the comments section. “Yeah he loves it being blonde.” 

Jenelle also wrote a YouTube videoHer and her husband David Eason having a fun day with Jace, which consisted of them going out to eat, shopping at a local spice store and chocolate shop and playing some video games at home.

Jace is now a preteen. “I was just watching him at 1 year old,”Jenelle’s Instagram posting was commented on by one person. “Time goes by so fast.”Another one added “Jaceeeeee we saw him [growing] up on tv.”

Latest News

Previous articleAMC Entertainment Sells $500 Million in Notes To Refinance Debt

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact