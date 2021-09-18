Jenelle Evans Reveals She Wants To Go On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenelle Evans has too much time on her hands, according to her TikTok followers. So the former Teen Mom 2 star has come up with a new idea for employment today. Evans loves dancing, which is evident by her TikTok followers and the many dance videos she shares. Jenelle seems to have a theory about her dancing video sharing.

The mother of three hopes to make her return to television as a future Dancing With the Stars contestant per The Hollywood Gossip. Now, hold on! If you follow Jenelle at all, you know that she hasn’t been gainfully employed for long periods since her firing from MTV.

Jenelle Evans Feels Her Dancing Skills Are Ready For The Next Level

Her makeup line didn’t seem to take off. Then, Evan’s recent attempts at hosting a podcast. However, since Jenelle’s story ran on MTV Teen Mom 2, she feels she has reached celebrity status.

Jenelle Evans considers herself a social media celebrity. Although many don’t know what Evans believes, they believe she has an influence on others. Evans recently claimed that she is suffering from severe health issues, which prevents her from working. Evans claims she is unable to get out of bed most days but still works a job. Jenelle Evans’ one success is surprising her followers with her new ventures.

“Damn, Dancing With the Stars should have added me this year,” Evans shared her Instagram Story on Thursday. Jenelle may seem to be laughing, but she wants to hear her feedback on her idea.

No need to worry though, it is highly doubtful that the DWTS producers even really know who Jenelle Evans is, much less would ever offer her a spot on the popular dance competition reality show.

Fans Tell Jenelle To Get A Real JOB

Not only that, but Jenelle Evans does not have enough talent or charisma to catch the attention of DWTS. Evans should acknowledge her dance skills, but not her ability to perform well. All she has to do is read through the hundreds and sometimes rude comments left by her fans.

“The only reality that Jenelle Evans needs to do is face it,” One commenter claims.

“OMG! Jenelle thinks she has DWTS moves! Someone give that girl a dose of reality!” Another commenter writes.

“Face the facts, Jenelle, and you are not a celebrity! What you need to do is put down your phone and figure out how to get a real full-time job that pays your bills and takes care of your kids.”

Jenelle Evans may have a different opinion. As previously reported, Jenelle claims she makes ALMOST as much money now as she worked for MTV.

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and her family would be doing well financially if true. Jenelle is the only person who believes that statement. What are your thoughts on Jenelle Evans’ latest money-making dreams?