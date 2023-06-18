Jenelle Evan, Teen Mom gives health update and admits the effects of genetic disorders are “really scary”

Jenelle Evans, a TEEN mom from California has revealed a startling update about her rare genetic condition.

Jenelle (31), revealed that she had Melas on social media.

5 Jenelle Evans informed her TikTok fans of her rare genetic condition Credit: TikTok / Jenelle Evans

5 Jenelle Evans was fitted with a nose-to-mouth breathing tube Credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

5 Jenelle: ‘I want to focus on my health and that of my family’ Credit: TikTok / Jenelle Evans

The Melas affects the nerves and muscles of the body and causes neurological impairment.National Institutes of Health.

In the nearly one-minute TikTok video, the Teen Mom 2 alum wore a pink sweater as she pulled her dark hair into a messy bun.

The former MTV star admitted: “When I get more updates about it, I’ll let you guys know, but for now, I’m being referred to genetic counseling.

The symptoms of this condition can affect your entire body. “I don’t want to discuss it because it is scary.”

Jenelle said: “Right away, my focus is on my family and staying healthy. I want to spend the rest my life as positive and happy as possible.”

FAN RESPONSE

After re-sharing her short video on Instagram, Jenelle held a Q&A session with her fans about her health status.

A follower said: “Ask a doctor for a proper diagnosis.”

The star of reality TV clapped: “Why did you think that I had the DNA test?

Entertainment: Most Read Articles

I am a person with MTND5(Melas Syndrome).

The MT-ND5 variants “are responsible” for a tiny percentage of Melas.Medline Plus.

Jenelle said: “Also, have genetic mutation MTTF(Myopathy Mitochondrial Late Onset) and Leber Heredity Optical Neuropathy.”

The Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), according to experts, is “a form of inherited vision loss.”MedlinePlus.

Her VACATION

Jenelle recently shared highlights from her trip to Puerto Rico with her husband, David Eason, 34, and her three kids.

David and Jenelle share their six-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Her ex-partner Nathan Griffith shares a child, Kaiser, aged eight. Jace, her 13-year old son, is shared with Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, 70, and David’s daughter Maryssa Eason, 15 – whom she shares with Whitney Johnson – also appeared inA group shotWith the entire family

Jenelle wrote, “The other day we went to the beautiful waterfalls of Puerto Rico.

Visit here as soon as you can!

Jenelle displayed her bikini-body in a bathing suit of pink while posing by the beautiful waterfall.

The tattoo was displayed on the curvy abdomen of this woman who combed two pigtails out of her dark long hair.

Jenelle, as the slide progressed, teased her booty while displaying the tattoos she had on her naked backside.

The mom-of-three wrote: “Be right back, chasing waterfalls,” referring to the classic TLC song.

5 Jenelle shared more details about her health via Instagram