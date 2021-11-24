Jen Zenisek, a former Army soldier, intervened to help victims after the Waukesha Parade Tragedie

There were several fatalities and dozens were injured when a suspect drove an SUV through marchers of the Waukesha Holiday Parade last weekend.

However, authorities were not able to arrive quickly enough to save Jen Zenisek who, according to reports, ran towards the danger.

“It’s all I knew what to do,”She elaborated. “I just knew I got to help.”

Jen, an Army Veteran said that she checked the pulses on victims and was willing to use her CPR skills and medical training until further help arrived.

She stated that community is the most important thing in this Wisconsin town of 72,000 people.

“I know we’re going to come together,”She spoke. “I know we’re going to put our prayers together, and we’re gonna support all those that were affected and that were injured and those that lost their lives.”

We will all hold them up, because they have to right now.”

Jen is no longer a soldier, but she says helping people is still her calling. “You may not be able to continue active duty.” she added, “However, I am still a Veteran and I still keep my Honor Code.”