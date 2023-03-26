Jelly Roll mourns the loss of their loyal friend

Country music artist Jelly Roll announced the passing of one of his closest friends and musical inspirations. Jelly roll, aged 37, died. Instagram We remember the death of a Nashville singer today. Kushy. Kushy was a friend growing up, and Jelly Roll relied on Kushy when he tried to break into the industry. Jelly Roll posted the caption, along with a photograph: “This breaks mine to have to publish.” “In fact, I literally never thought I would ever have to post something like this about one of the best humans I’ve ever met in my life…. Antioch’s day one family is standing right next to me in the picture. Kushy is standing next to the singer while six other men are present in this photo. Kushy explained that he was living in Antioch Tennessee to pursue his dreams. It is a small community just outside Nashville. “Me and the guys in this picture have been to hell and back together …” he wrote.

Kushy explained that the singer of “Son of the Dirty South,” said they shared a common experience in the trenches. Kushy was there for him through his young legal struggles. Kushy and he used their friendship to support their dream. Kushy wrote that they did everything together, starting in the streets. Then we were able (multiplely over) to cross the country as a team. “Kushy was one the most talented men to whom I have been privy to,” he said. He had the style, voice, lyrics, charisma and fashion. (The last time we spoke, I reminded him of the 10-year-long grind that is music business. He was in year 9, so please be patient.

Kushy, in addition to being “an ambassador of all things Antioch” as well as a loyal friend and friend, was also a loving father. Kushy said that he was an inspiration for his entire community and had died earlier this week. His son, his wife, and all his loved ones are in my thoughts. FONZO, Quani and all of my loved ones know how much my heart is broken for y’all. My heart breaks for you all as I watch your group lose Nate, Mondo and Nate. Jelly Roll refused to reveal the details of the loss of his friend. Jelly Roll concluded that he prayed for his friend’s soul to rest in peace and keep the star brand and movement of the top stars alive.