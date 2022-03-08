Jeffrey Dean Morgan Will Not Be Alone in The Walking Dead’s Negan Spinoff

As soon as The Walking DeadIt seemed inevitable that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s beloved Negan would be the main focus of a future offshoot when it began to work harder to set up spinoffs for the post-apocalyptic mothership series. You should consider The actor expressed his willingness to keep the former villain’s storyline going, it was only a matter of time before AMC pulled the metaphorical trigger with an announcement, and that time has come. Fans can look forward to seeing not only Negan in the location-changing new project, but also the character’s situational nemesis in Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.

The new series’ title will be Isle of the Dead, and will be set in the universe’s biggest metropolis since its Atlanta origins. Negan and Maggie will play the lead roles in the story as they travel through Manhattan, which has been totally cut off from the rest. This island will be home to walkers of all sizes and a large population of citizens. They have transformed the island into something that is as unique and beautiful as it is unpredictable and dangerous. This anarchic setting seems like the opposite of the Commonwealth currently being explored on Main Walking DeadSeries, which will likely force Maggie to trust Negan like never before to ensure their survival.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan imagines the world with great glee. Dead-verse incorporating some of the country’s most iconic landmarks when Isle of the Dead arrives. In his words:

I’m delighted that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in urban settings have always been so cool. 5th Avenue Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty. What is the best city in the entire world? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Isle of the Dead is coming to reimagine the TWD Universe.

This is the first teaser poster. Isle of the Dead definitely plays up the New York City-ness of it all, complete with the franchise’s iconic “Dead Inside” doors.

The grafitti on a wall and other signs are sure clues to what fans can expect. However, it is possible that this information is too vague and early in the game to make any major guesses. However, I hope Negan and Maggie will meet up with Traffic Cone.

Negan is currently unknown to be found The Walking DeadAfter having made the Surprised decision at the winter premiere He was able to leave on his own, as one of the Reapers had been eliminated. Trailers for the latter chunk of Season 11 already revealed his return was imminent, and with a new friend by his side, so it’s no real shock that the character will apparently earn more late-stage focus than his comic book counterpart did. The fact that Maggie and he will be the focus of the new spinoff is surprising. Their communication skills among one another Many things are missing. There is so much to be desired. Morgan may want to stop Negan by going back from killing Glenn, it happened, and the character will forever be in Maggie’ doghouse for it.

You can expect a six-episode debut season. Isle of the Dead is being written by Walking Dead writer/co-executive producer Eli Jorné, who boasts an overall deal with AMC. He will be the showrunner, EP and Lauren Cohan will take on the EP roles behind-the scenes. Overseeing the entire project will be the franchise’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, who had his own anticipation-spawning explanation for the show:

Eli has created a madhouse of the dead that is chaotic, beautiful and grimy for Maggie and Negan. This will be a show that fans can enjoy, eager to explore the unexplored and bizarre world of TWD Universe. Lauren and Jeffrey have been great collaborators. Now, we take that collaboration to the next level by creating a series that will push these characters to the limits with the world and each other. We are all thrilled to welcome you aboard an entirely new and different TWD epic.

Lauren Cohan was also excited to announce the news, but she didn’t seem quite as eager to proclaim that the new series would revolutionize everything we know. The Walking Dead. Maybe she just likes surprises this way.