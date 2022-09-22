Jeffrey Dahmer died.

*WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead*

Netflix has quickly become the destination for true crime stories. Although Netflix offers a lot of documentaries, Netflix’s latest offering is a chilling drama.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story details the evil deeds of one of America’s most notorious serial killers with Evan Peters taking on the role of the titular character.

Interest in the serial killer has increased with the release of the new series. But what is the story about Jeffrey Dahmer, how were he captured, and how did it end?

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date and plot preview

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

This 10-episode series is about Jeffrey Dahmer, who between 1978 and 1991 brutally murdered 17 innocent victims. He would then either use their bodies to perform sexual acts, eat the remains of their bodies, or keep their body parts in his apartment.

As well as Dahmer’s chilling deeds, the series also explores the lives of his victims and the impact his actions had on their communities which faced systemic racism and institutional failures which helped to perpetuate the murderous killing spree.

Jeffrey Dahmer was finally released after a 13-year-long killing spree. Milwaukee Police arrestsJuly 22, 1991

On the night of his arrest, Dahmer had invited 32-year-old Tracy Edwards back to his apartment but after Edwards eventually grew suspicious of Dahmer’s behaviour, he managed to escape when Dahmer’s attention was focused elsewhere.

Edwards flagged down two Milwaukee police officers who accompanied him back to the apartment where they discovered polaroid photographs of Dahmer’s dismembered victims and later found a slew of body parts and preserved skulls and two full skeletons throughout the property.

Dahmer, upon being questioned by police, admitted to his murderous acts and later pleaded guilty 15 counts of murder.

Dahmer’s trial began on January 30, 1992, and lasted for two weeks while his mental state was the topic of much debate, with him eventually being declared sane enough to understand the severity of his actions.

On February 17, 1992 Dahmer received 15 life sentencesFor the 15 murders that he committed, he pleaded guilty and avoided the death sentence because it was illegal in Wisconsin since 1853.

Dahmer was convicted in the first case three months later. Dahmer was expelled to Ohio, where he pleaded guilty.ThAdditional term of life imprisonment for murderer.

Dahmer was convicted and sentenced to a term at Columbia Correctional Institution, Wisconsin. He died on November 28, 1994.

How did Jeffrey Dahmer die?

Jeffrey Dahmer A fellow prisoner killed youCristopher scarver is a correctional officer at Columbia Correctional Institution.

On the morning of November 28, 1994, Dahmer – along with inmates Jesse Anderson and Christopher Scarver – was left unsupervised in the showers of the prison gym while conducting their work detail.

Scarver attacked Dahmer, as depicted in episode 10, of the Netflix series. Dahmer was bludgeoned in head and face by Scarver.

Dahmer was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead an hour later.

Fellow inmate, Anderson, was also a victim of Scarver’s attack and died from his wounds two days later in hospital.

Scarver received two additional life sentences for the murders. Dahmer’s body was crematedHis ashes were sent to his parents.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream now on Netflix After releasing on Wednesday September 21, 2022.

