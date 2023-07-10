Jeffrey Carlson of All My Children is Dead at 48

Actors are mourning the tragic death of an icon in television.

All My Children AluminiumJeffrey Carlson, who played one of the first transgender characters on daytime television, has died, according to multiple reports. He was only 48.

It was announced that the soap star had died byTime Out New York Theatrical Editor Adam Feldman. “RIP Jeffrey Carlson (48), exposed-nerve Broadway starBilly the Goat, Marilyn in TabooZoe, the groundbreaking trans-character on television All My Children“, he said. TwitterAugust 8. A powerful actor, and a devastating loss.

Carlson, a native of Long Beach, Calif., was a graduate of University of California Davis who also studied at New York City’s Juilliard School. His acting career began onstage. He made his Broadway debut with the play “The Assassin” in 2002.The Goat – or who is Sylvia, the goat?.

In 2003, while continuing his theater career in New York City, Carlson made his onscreen debut with a small role in the indie film The Happy End. He later appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The movie Hitchbefore he landed his breakout acting role onAll My Children.

