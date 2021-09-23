Jeffersontown High school in Kentucky is on lockdown

WHAT started out as an ordinary day, turned into a parents worse nightmare after the Jeffersontown High School in Kentucky was placed on lockdown.

Wave 3 News, Kentucky, was the first to report a large police presence at the school in September 23rd 2021.

1 A heavy police presence was reported at Jeffersontown High School in Kentucky Credit: WLKY

Is Jeffersontown High School in Kentucky on lockdown?

Although not much information is available at this time, it was reported that Jeffersontown High School was placed on lockdown around 1pm EST.

The school was first contacted by officers just before noon.

Why was the high school put on lockdown

The lockdown came after reports of an “active aggressor.”

LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields told WHAS11 that there was a report of someone who may have entered the school with a gun.

There have been no reports of injuries.

More to follow…

