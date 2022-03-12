Jeff Probst, Survivor 42 Contestant, Opens up About Early Removal

Warning: Spoilers ahead Survivor 42 premiere!

We’ve slowly been gathering intel about the new Survivor 42Cast, including their most secretive and interesting backgrounds. Some of these can be a bit too much when it comes to cow anatomy. Surprisingly, though, CBS itself didn’t have all the information about one particular player before the game started – leading to his early removal by host Jeff Probst in the premiere episode. The contestant who was ejected has now spoken out about his feelings regarding the situation, both at the time and afterwards.

The premiere revealed that Jeff Probst had to remove Jackson Fox, 48, from the game. The longtime host said that their team didn’t know that Fox had been on lithium medication until the day before Survivor 42Filming began. (For his part, Fox would share on-camera that he had been on the meds for sleep and stress following his mother’s death and was weaning off them.)

The castmate confirmed the news. Entertainment Weekly that the show agreed to let him stay on while they monitored his health – which ultimately got to be too worrisome as he was showing signs of dizziness and dehydration. And apparently, Fox doesn’t hold a grudge about how things panned out for him, saying,

They cared more for my well-being that me playing the game and getting injured. They could have just left me there and said, ‘This could make a really good show.’It was all about my safety and security, and that was before we started. [Jeff Probst]It was treated very well. He was like ‘You tell me what you want to do and we’ll do it.’And I was like ‘Let’s just talk about it. Let’s take the stigma away from being on medication.’

Jackson Fox would indeed speak frankly on the show that he didn’t feel the need to disclose his lithium use prior to filming, only because he believed coming off it made it a non-issue. The Survivor 42However, player said to the outlet that the problem becomes more obvious after being completely fed and watered outside. He in fact said he didn’t realize “how off” “disorientating”He did not feel the game until much later. He said,

It was the right call, I knew. My biggest fear was that I would have fallen into a fire. This is not how I want to go on Survivor.

Still, it is possible to be pulled from Survivor 42It took its toll on the emotional side. Jackson Fox expressed his feelings of being overwhelmed by the events. “broken”In the wake of his ouster, and angrily at himself “not taking the right precautions.” Yet Fox was also clear that he was not mad at Jeff Probst – who has been known to take some heat in the past – for pulling the plug on his quest for the $1 million prize.

It's an unfortunately swift way to bow out, especially for Survivor's first openly transgender contestant. But the show must go on – and with it, some of the new twists from Season 41 are emerging yet again, as well as a few surprising others.