Jeff Blackburn, Amazon’s Global Entertainment Chief, Retires after 20 years

After a more than 20-year tenure at the company, Amazon’s head of global entertainment Jeff Blackburn will be leaving his position. In January, he is set to step down.

Blackburn returned to the company in May 2021 after a one-year-long, paid sabbatical. He oversees audio, video, and music. On Friday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Blackburn shared the news about Blackburn’s exit via an internal message to Amazon employees. 

This news is coming as Amazon manages several major changes, including the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.5 billion. The merger added MGM’s entire catalogue to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, a slate comprised of 4,000 film and 17,000 TV episodes. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon’s Amazon Studios was tasked with managing the operations of MGM’s film and TV sectors, with the company’s SVP of Price Video and Amazon Studios, Mike Hopkins, manages its premium cable network Epix and unscripted content. Hopkins will report to Jassy.

