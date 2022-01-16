Jean-Jacques Beineix (Director of Betty Blue), Dies at 75

Jean-Jacques Beineix, the French director, has died in Paris after a long battle against cancer. His brother told French outlet Le Monde. Beineix was 75.

Beineix is perhaps best-known for directing French 80s films. “Betty Blue” (1986), “Diva”(1981) “The Moon in the Gutter” (1983). Beineix paved the way for fellow French directors Luc Besson, Leos Carax and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Beineix was a huge movie lover growing up. He first studied medicine, before he entered the film business. During the seventies, he became an well regarded assistant director, working with Claude Berri, René Clément, Claude Zidi and even Jerry Lewis.

Beineix broke out with his first short film, 1977’s “Mr Michel’s Dog,” which earned a César nomination for best short film (fiction).

Beineix would then make his feature film directorial debut with “Diva,” which won four César awards including best first feature.

Beineix would direct Gerard Depardieu, and Nastassia Kinski for his second effort. “The Moon in the Gutter.”The film was premiered at Cannes Film Festival 1983, but it was not well received and was booed. “The Moon in the Gutter” would go on to flop at the box office, however it won a César for set design.

Beineix would rebound together “Betty Blue,”Based on Philippe Djian’s novel. While the film received mixed reviews it was a worldwide success at the box office. The film would be nominated for Best Foreign film at both the Oscars and Golden Globes, and received 9 César nominations.