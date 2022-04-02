Jazzy Jeff, a Fresh Prince Vet, reveals a painful explanation for Jazz’s shirt not changing after he was thrown out

Will Smith was the star, The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirThe classic sitcom featured Jazzy Jeff as his musical partner. Playing Smith’s streetwise silly best friend Jazz was the right move, as seen in the Oscar winner’s birthday tribute to him. Although he was only a regular role, the DJ left an indelible impression on viewers. There were many. Fresh PrinceJazz was frequently thrown out of the Banks house after making an inappropriate comment. But the recurring moment was more painful than devoted fans could’ve imagined, and Jazzy Jeff explained that it’s the reason why the character’s shirt didn’t change whenever he got thrown out.

The hip-hop legend revealed the truth about the beloved running gag to which he is most famous for. The Breakfast Club. These moments were loved by viewers. Fresh PrinceVet recalled how it took 50 attempts to achieve a good take during the airborne exit. Jazzy Jeff protested the act after a while. Jazzy Jeff revealed the reason Jazz kept wearing the same shirt throughout several episodes. He said:

I jumped on the mat. I had to jump and each one was 50 jumps. After doing that, I would have been black and blue. It got so bad that I kept wearing the same shirt, it was because of me. ‘I’I won’t do it. I ain’t doing that no more. I mean, y’all killing me.’

He did give it a chance at college before giving up on the madness. Jazzy Jeff remembers his body being “black and blue”It was clear how dedicated he was to his role. Any performer would’ve asked for a stunt person to do the task rather than putting their body on the line. Most upcoming actors would’ve kept their mouths shut and kept doing the stunts, but Jazzy Jeff stuck for himself. Jazzy Jeff learned his lesson quickly as he was forced to repeat the same exit over and over.

This wasn’t the first time Jazz wearing the same shirt in those iconic exits has come up. Will Smith, Jazz’s real-life and screen best friend, shared the reasons why Jazz wore a similar shirt to every performance while promoting his book. Will. (which also discussed how he was convinced that he would end). The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). Smith explained that Banks’ mansion in Fresh PrinceIt was difficult to film the running gag because it was shot in a separate area from the interior. Jazzy Jeff wore the same shirt every time he appeared on the show. The 1990s sitcom was able to reuse the scene, without needing to spend additional time and money replicating it each week.

Now viewers have DJ Jazzy Jeff’s take on the iconic gag. Jazzy Jeff didn’t know Smith was there, but the legendary rap duo has remained close to one another. I Am Legend sequel. As a host, the legendary DJ can recall these moments and many more on the official Bel-AirPodcast, which revolves around the dramatic Peacock restoration. To see Peacock’s character fly out the door once more, subscribe to HBO Max. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.