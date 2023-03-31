Jazz Jennings and Gabe Paboga Talk About Transgender TV

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Where? Gabe Paboga signed on for the fourth season of TLC’s popular spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the 33-year-old imagined he might have a few people sliding into his DMs. 

He just didn’t picture they’d largely be from middle-aged moms and dads.

“I thought that I was going to get more of a following from the LGBTQ+ community,” Gabe, the franchise’s first transgender cast member, revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. “But, I’m getting a lot more attention from people like older people. This surprised me. Many parents reach out to me more than any other reason.”

Among his favorites, he shared, “A lot of mothers come to me and they say, ‘My child is trans and, because of you, I’m not too afraid of the future that they have. Because you lead a normal existence.

Latest News

Previous article
Female reveals her secret stash of extra bags for low-cost airline flights

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact