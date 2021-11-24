Jay-Z is the Grammys’ Most-Nominated Artist

On Tuesday, Jay-Z received three Grammy nominations.

He is the Grammys’ most-nominated artist.

The rapper has won 23 nominations and 83 nominations.

After receiving three nominations Tuesday, Jay-Z is now the Grammy Awards’ most-nominated artist.

For his guest appearances, the rapper and businessman received nods “Donda”By Ye, formerly Kanye West, which is also up for album-of-the year and the album of the decade by the late rapper DMX. “Exodus.”

Jay-Z has now received 83 nominations and 23 wins, including the best urban contemporary album. “Everything Is Love”In 2018, he won four Best Rap Song Awards. He was previously tied for 80 nominations with Quincy Jones, the legendary producer and composer.

Paul McCartney previously shared the title of the second-most nominated artist with Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s wife. The former “Beatles”However, musician received two nominations Tuesday in rock category, pushing him past Quincy Jones to occupy the second spot with 81 nominations.





Jay-Z won his first Grammys award in 1999. For his second record, he won best rap album. “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.”However, The awards show was boycotted by rapperDespite having two number-one albums in that year, DMX was not nominated.

Jay-Z did not return to the show until 2004.

“I didn’t come back until… 2004 when a beautiful, young lady whom I love dearly had a solo album… the beautiful Miss Beyoncé,” Jay-Z stated this when he explained the 2018 end of his Boycott. “And I realized, ‘Man, art is super subjective and everyone is doing their best, and the Academy, they’re human like we are and they’re voting on things they like and it’s subjective,'”He spoke to the audience, which included Tina Fey (Quincy Jones), Jerry Seinfeld, Diddy and Beyonce. Davis called. “the first lady of music.”

Last year, Beyoncé became the most decorated woman in the history of the Grammy Awards. The 39-year old superstar was also the most nominated artist at this year’s 63rd annual ceremony. She received four of her nine nominations. This brings her total lifetime to 28. Alison Krauss was the previous holder of this record, with 27 wins.

Beyoncé won best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” and best R&B performance for “Black Parade.” She also received two trophies — best rap performance and best rap song— for her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

American musician Jon Batiste will be performing this year The most nods (11) across several genres, including R&B and jazz. Batiste will also be up for the two largest awards of the night, album of the Year and record of the Year.