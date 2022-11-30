Jay Leno’s Bump Cop Car Two Times While Making His First Appearance Since the Garage Fire (Video).

Jay Leno drove his Tesla two times in police cars in Southern California, two weeks after suffering severe burns from a fire accident.

First the 72-year-old comic hit a police Jeep’s front left tire in the process of attempting to park his Tesla at a Hermosa Beach comedy club. Video Lions Share NewsLeno then reverses the electric car, hitting the cop car once more.

“You can just go, we’ll figure it out later,” According to the police, the officers told the former “Tonight Show” Mavis Leno was once the host. She rolled down her passenger windows to check in.

Following the double hit, Leno couldn’t quite complete a parallel parking job in the ample space ahead of the police jeep, almost reversing into the curb in front of the Comedy Magic Club.

For parking the car properly, the comedian had to shift gears four times. He then announced his self after he had disembarked.

“The elephant man is here!” When reporters asked him about the feeling of coming back, he replied that he did not know.

During a visit to the L.A. garage where the avid collector stores his vehicles, one of Leno’s cars burst into flames unexpectedly, causing the comedian burns to the left side of his face, serious enough to get him hospital admission.

“I’m not on stage yet, I just got back,” He replied. “We’ll give it a shot. We’ll see what happens.”

A third voice inquired if Leno ever worried about his coming out. Leno immediately replied no.

“Stay away from the flaming hot doritos,” He concluded.

“Did I rub your tire?” He asked the officers standing at the front of his car to explain their findings. He bent down and took a closer look at it, concluding that the police had done enough damage. “Yeah, no, it’s fine.”

If he were going to use, he answered “Yes!” “what happened” Leno called this the Burn Incident in his routine. “I hope so.”

“National Inquirer got the story all wrong. They said I was in the hospital because Nancy Pelosi hit me in the head with a hammer. That’s not what happened,” he quipped.

He answered “Numbers” when asked how he felt about nerves. “We got two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy. I never thought of myself as a roast comic.”

A paparazzi finally asked Leno if he had any inspiration to come back from his accident.

“I got burned, I was in the hospital for a few days and now I’m out working again,” He said it amid much laughter. “People do this every day.”