Jay Cutler Recalls “Panic Attack” Moment He Couldn’t Find His Kids

Jay Cutler recently experienced every parent’s worst nightmare.

On the latest episode of his Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast, the former NFL star—who shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with ex Kristin Cavallari—recalled the scary moment when he couldn’t find his two youngest children. “They gave me a panic attack because—me and oldest Camden were watching football, they were upstairs in the craft room—it was probably 20 minutes,” Jay told his podcast guest, ESPN’s Sage Steele. “I looked at Cam and I was like, ‘They’re really quiet, this can’t be good.'”

As Jay recalled, he went upstairs to check on the kids, but they were nowhere to be found. “I’m yelling for them, I’m doing all the things, nothing, nothing, nothing,” He said. “Go outside, they have these dirt bikes, dirt bikes are there, the other bikes are there. I go around back, there’s a pool, I’m like looking in the pool, they can all swim, not there. I go in the pool house, not there.”