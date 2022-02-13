Javier Bardem Pic ‘The Good Boss’ Triumphs At Spain’s Goya Awards

The Good Boss, Fernando León de Aranoa’s comedy-drama starring Javier Bardem, dominated Spain’s top film prizes this year, The Goyas, collecting six awards including Best Picture.
The film also nabbed Best Director and Best Screenplay for Aranoa, Best Actor for Javier Bardem, Best Original Score (Zeltia Montes) and Best Editing (Vanessa L. Marimbert). It had previously received a record-setting 20 nominations.
The ceremony saw Bardem continue his streak at the awards, collecting his sixth Goya in total, while filmmaker Aranoa is now up to seven across his career.
The Good Boss stars Bardem as a factory owner who deviously schemes his way to solving all of the problems within his business and his personal life, including his infidelities. It was produced by companies including The MediaPro Studio and MK2 Films. Cohen Media Group will handle the U.S. release.
Deadline sat down with Bardem and Aranoa at last year’s San Sebastian Film Festival to discuss the movie.
Further winners at the 2022 Goyas included Blance Portillo picking up Best Actress for Maixabel, with that film also taking Supporting Actor for Urko Olazabal and New Actress for Maria Cerezuela.
Another Round took home Best European Picture, while New Director went to Clara Roquet of Libertad.
As previously announced, Cate Blanchett was the recipient of this year’s International Goya Award. A further honorary award went to Spanish actor José Sacristán
.
Full list of Goya winners:
FILM
The Good Boss
DIRECTOR
Fernando León de Aranoa, The Good Boss
NEW DIRECTOR
Clara Roquet, Libertad
ACTRESS
Blanca Portillo, Maixabel
ACTOR
Javier Bardem, The Good Boss
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nora Navas, Libertad
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Urko Olazabal, Maixabel
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Fernando León de Aranoa, The Good Boss
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Daniel Monzón y Jorge Guerricaechevarría, The Laws of the Border
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kiko de la Rica, Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Zeltia Montes, The Good Boss
ORIGINAL SONG
Te espera el mar, (María José Llergo for Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)
NEW ACTOR
Chechu Salgado, The Laws of the Border
NEW ACTRESS
María Cerezuela, Maixabel
INTERNATIONAL GOYA AWARD
Cate Blanchett
ANIMATED FEATURE
Valentina (Chelo Loureiro)
IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
La cordillera de los sueños, (Patricio Guzmán, Chile)
EUROPEAN PICTURE
Another Round, (Thomas Vinterberg, Denmark)
DOCUMENTARY
Who’s Stopping Us, (Jonás Trueba)
HONORARY GOYA
José Sacristán
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Verónica Echegui (Tótem loba)
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
The Monkey, (Lorenzo Degl’Innocenti, Xosé Zapata)
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Mamá, (Pablo de la Chica)
EDITING
Vanessa Marimbert, The Good Boss
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Albert Espel, Kostas Sfakianakis (Mediterráneo: The Law of the Sea)
COSTUME DESIGN
Vinyet Escobar (The Laws of the Border)
ART DIRECTION
Balter Gallart (The Laws of the Border)
SOUND
Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (Tres)
MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN
Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (The Laws of the Border)
SPECIAL EFFECTS
Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (Way Down)